Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Kate Smedley's avatar
Kate Smedley
1d

Thank you for this dose of inspiration Grace. I love that you watched the sunset phone free with your feet in the sand - and how stunning it looked. And you're right, we should be proud of ourselves. 💙

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Schematic Etheria's avatar
Schematic Etheria
14h

“Chill out and cheer up “… My new favorite mantra. 😊

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