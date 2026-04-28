With every start to the week, comes Monday blues.

Even if you're living your dream life, enjoying your work and daily commotion…

I've learnt to flow with every emotion, but it can get tiring too. Especially as a woman.

We live in a world where we're expected to have the consistent energy of a man.

Let's face it, we aren't made for it.

Not even men! We aren't robots, after all.

So today, when I felt frustrated (and hot with this humid sticky weather now rainy season hits in Costa Rica and I'm not used to it!!!), I decided to ground myself in gratitude.

I always do, that's the 🗝️

I forgot my bikini for sunset. So I went on a walk.

My feet in the sand with no phone but my thoughts circulating.

I became the onlooker as the clouds passing by.

No judgment, just acceptance.

And pure gratitude for myself for making the decision to make my dream life come true.

No sunset is the same.

Nor is any day again…

So be grateful for the lessons that let us be more.

Rest doesn't mean you're falling behind.

Rest is the 🗝️ to be you and be free of worry.

I'm back in my flow of daily life where early nights mean everything. (I'm going to sleep after this and it's 8pm)

Point is?

Healing is exhausting.

Life can be too, and that's the beauty of it.

It's ok if you feel up and down, flow with it.

Don't fight it.

That's where we become in battle with ourselves.

Not everyday is gonna be 🌈 and 🌞, but it's how you decide to see it:

I decide to still be optimistic everyday.

I stand affirmed in my love, wealth and health.

When you do, then all works out for you…

I'm here to remind you to chill out and cheer up:

When you do, you come to appreciate life more.

Always recenter and remember the truth:

And with that said, Chill Out and Cheer Up reminds you of this, too.

'“An uplifting read that will leave you feeling empowered and ready to take on whatever life throws your way. I find myself returning to certain sections time and again for a boost of motivation and encouragement."

★★★★★ Verified Purchase · United States

My second revised edition of my self-help book is taking longer than expected to come out.

Amazon with its technical issues pissed me right off this morning.

I don't have my editor to help me with these things this time, so I have the handy Claude to help.

It reminded me how much I'm doing:

Teaching and planning my kindergarten classes, revising my self-help book, planning workshops for parents based off it, plus women's circles, I thought wow: I do a lot.

Do you ever stop to be proud of yourself?

It's in these low moments that I invite you to do moreso…

Praise yourself for the work nobody sees behind closed doors.

I still made a healthy dinner this evening although I felt like scoffing pizza.

But it's also great here, as takeaway doesn't exist (the perks of not living in a city! Not everything is convenient and I actually adore it).

We've gotten too lazy anyway.

Now I'm just rambling, but I guess I'm still showing up as I am, reminding myself and you to

Treat yourself with grace 🌞💫🌈🙏🏻

That's why I'm here,

Have no fear

Draw near.

Grace

PS. You deserve to chill out and cheer up — not stress out and give up.

I know exactly how you feel — because I have lived every word of this book.

Stay tuned for its release soon… 🌻

Until then, go outside. Move your body. Look up. Smile at somebody. Laugh out loud. Take a deep breath in and out. Shake it out. You are enough.