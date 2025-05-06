Do you speak kindly to yourself? Be serious: Are most of your thoughts conflicting and questioning, or are you one with healing and harmony?

Everything is energy. The moment you realise this, everything changes.

The words in your mind are the energy that curate or destroy your reality.

I’ve battled mental health issues with the demon in my mind speaking sh*t constantly.

I know how it feels. I also know how powerful or how destructive our minds can be.

Join us live at 4.30 pm CET in an hour on Substack to dive deep into making your mind a happy place to be, talking with Rachel Aichler, FNP@SelfCare4U

It is my God-given duty to guide you to be free...

But not for free. I have done the hard healing work over the years. I have shaken away my fears. I am ready to open up about my mental health story to help set you free.

As a paid subscriber every Monday and Wednesday, you receive deep insights into my holistic healing from mental health issues with tips to apply to your life for real transformation.

Tomorrow’s piece is how to stop overthinking. For good.

Last night, during an inner child healing session, I realised:

My lack of self-worth has held me back from earning money online all this time, because worth = wealth.

And I’ve now *finally* set myself free.

That’s what healing looks like:

Step by step, we set ourselves free from old habits and limitations to rise to higher vibrations.

Are you ready to release the old you and realise your new, powerful YOU?

Join our online summit!

NOW is your time to create the life you deserve through small steps and mindset shifts

I am done giving things away for free:

For too long, I gave my light away too generously.

Until I realised *everything* is energy and so is money.

What you invest in returns to you, and investing in your inner growth is a sacred act of self-love.

The best way to spend money is to heal yourself from the inside out so you can then truly enjoy travelling and dinners out.

You become more reflective, resilient, and radiant.

My words and coaching have saved and changed thousands of lives over the past years.

(It is CRAZY to even type that and think that! I am so grateful.)

So FINALLY I am listening to my divine right that joy AND wealth are meant for me.

BTW: They are also meant for you, so join the journey of living up to your worth with me:

Join us on May 24 & 25 to nourish yourself from the inside out:

Reserve your spot now - limited spots available.

With gratitude

Grace