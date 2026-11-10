It's Monday night.

Your mind is either going through the day of what you should've said or done, or already on yomorrow…

What about now? Let me remind you of your peace.

Before I remind you how to turn your mind off and make peace, lemme share something exciting:

Let's talk about love, shall we?

Over the last three Mondays, I've had the pleasure of going LIVE with Sanaiyah Gurnamal.

Sanaiyah Gurnamal has worked with over 5,000 women on their love lives, helping them understand their relationship patterns and move towards the love they truly desire.

This week, she's opening the doors to something special:

BREAK YOUR LOVE PATTERN

A FREE 90-minute live webinar, taking place across three sessions and two dates:

♡ Wednesday 11 November

♡ Saturday 14 November

Sanaiyah will explore where our love patterns begin, what's keeping us stuck in them, and what needs to shift for us to experience something different.

Because sometimes, the reason we keep finding ourselves in the same situations isn't that we're unlucky in love.

It's that we're unconsciously repeating something we've never quite taken the time to understand.

At the end, she'll also introduce Soulmate Magnet for those who feel ready to take their journey further.

I genuinely think this could be a beautiful opportunity if love, relationships and calling in a more aligned partnership are on your heart right now.

You can register for FREE here:

"BREAK YOUR LOVE PATTERN – Save your free place"

There are sessions across time zones, so you can find one that works for you.

Full transparency: this is my affiliate link.

If you later decide to enrol in Sanaiyah's paid programme through my link, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.

I'm writing this from my sofa, fresh from a sound bath online with my little puppy curled up beside me.

And honestly? My heart could burst. 🥹

It's funny how the most beautiful moments of peace often arrive when you're doing absolutely nothing.

Well, nothing in particular.

*Just being.

One of the loveliest compliments I've received recently is that my energy feels incredibly grounded and peaceful.

People seem to notice it almost instantaneously.

I have to say, it's beautiful to hear.

Not because I'm trying to project some perfectly peaceful, permanently zen version of myself.

Far from it.

But because I know what it has taken to get here.

Fyi: it's not the kind of dedication you necessarily see on Instagram.

I'm not talking about endless retreats, exotic wellness escapes or collecting yoga certificates (although, after NINE years of teaching yoga, perhaps it's about time I treated myself to my first retreat. LOL).

I'm talking about the work behind closed doors.

The decisions you make when nobody is watching.

The mornings you choose presence over pressure.

The evenings you choose rest over another thing on your to-do list.

The moments you catch yourself spiralling and gently bring yourself back.

Sure, you can attend all the yoga classes and sound baths in the world.

But what about the time you spend on your sofa?

I've not had a TV nor watched netflix for nearly two years in March…

Instead, I've returned to presence, stillness, and creativity.

That's where the magic happens, girllllllll.

Speaking of sofas...

Due to the storm over the weekend, I actually moved mine around.

So today, my little sound bath felt completely different. A new perspective, a different corner, a fresh feeling.

Not to mention having a puppy. A whole other level of healing I NEVER anticipated.

The unconditional love, the patience, the play, the responsibility. AHHH. My heart!!!

And here's something else I've noticed.

In these moments of expansion I've been asking for, that little voice sometimes appears:

"OMG, can you actually do this?"

But increasingly, another voice arrives almost instantaneously:

"Yes. Yes, I can."

That's what practice does.

It's training.

Much like I'm training my puppy, or nurturing my kindergarten children, I'm learning to train myself.

To treat myself like a child.

Kindly. Compassionately. With patience.

But also with discipline, boundaries and loving authority.

Because self-love isn't just letting yourself off the hook.

Sometimes it's lovingly holding yourself accountable to the life you say you want.

And that's the work.

So, what am I sharing with you this Monday night?

Take it easy.

Surrender to your flow.

Simmer in the FEELING of all that you already know.

Think about how you want to feel. How you want to be loved. How you want to move through the world. What you're calling into your life.

And then ask yourself: how can I embody a little more of that today?

Not someday. Not when you've lost the weight, met the man, made the money, booked the retreat or finally got your life together.

NOW.

It's about embodying the feeling before the external circumstances catch up.

Being. Present. Practising.

And that's something I can help you with.

Chill Out and Cheer Up: revised edition is out now.

“Looking for an inspiring read? This is ut”

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

And one last thing before I sign off.

Please don't make finding love another project to hustle your way through.

Don't forget the woman sitting on the sofa. The one who deserves your attention, affection, patience and devotion, too.

Because it always comes back to this:

Love yourself first. Not as a prerequisite for being loved by someone else, but because you deserve to experience that love right now.

Sending you so much grace.

With gratitude,

Grace 💛