Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
2d

Grace, the sofa moving after the storm is such a charming detail; the same sound bath felt different simply by giving it another corner of the room. I wonder how much easier returning to ourselves becomes when we make small, deliberate changes to the spaces where we spend ordinary evenings. Your description of that uncertain “Can I actually do this?” voice alongside the steadier answer gives the practice its human texture, especially with a puppy and kindergarten children drawing on your patience. I appreciate the openness with which you let readers see the daily choices behind the calm people recognize in you.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
MRI's avatar
MRI
2d

Today, after several hours of work, I left everything behind for a walk in the forest. Nothing in my circumstances had changed during that walk, yet something in me had settled. Reading your words afterwards, Grace, I smiled at how naturally our experiences had met.

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