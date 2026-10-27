You're angry, annoyed, or frustrated.

Same situations, people, and patterna keep appearing in your life… but you deserve better.

YES YOU DO! Don't let your mind convince you otherwise…

I'm here to remind you and show you…

Do you ever just think “ugh why this again?”

Patterns and people alike turn up in your path to nudge you of past patterns so you can either

carry on

Change them

The latter is growth.

Growth is hard. It's work within.

Takes time, effort, energy, sitting with stillness (aka fear, doubt etc)

But you can do it.

Sanaiyah and I spoke about this all last night.

She's helped over 5000 women attract the love they want by determining one thing firstly:

Your love pattern

This isn't just for relationships, but situations and life.

Your pattern determines if you're living in

peace or pressure

If you're attracting from

past or present

Take her love quiz 💕 for free 💕

10 questions. 5 minutes

Find out what's blocking your love life.

I'll send you our 45 min juicy live later,

With gratitude

Grace