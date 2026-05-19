Dear friend, Day 9.

Today, I want to give you permission for something that might feel deeply uncomfortable.

To be alone.

Not lonely. Not checked out. Not scrolling in the same room as your family while technically present, but actually nowhere.

Quietly, beautifully alone.

We live in a world terrified of stillness.

We fill every gap — every waiting room, every school pickup, every spare moment — with noise. With input. With anything that keeps us from sitting with ourselves.

And I understand why.

Sitting with yourself can feel confronting when you haven’t done it in a while.

When the silence arrives, so do the feelings you’ve been too busy to feel.

As with anything, the more you practice, the more peace arises.

Here is what I know and knew as my grieving 21-yearoldself:

“Being alone is OK. It is so much more than OK. It is wonderful. It is influential in coming to terms with being comfortable in one’s own skin.” — Chill Out and Cheer Up

I wrote this book grieving my best friend in sweet Sevilla, Spain.

I got to know myself in solitude AND connection (the combination makes life better!).

Solitude is a gift many are afraid of these days…

Get to know yourself again — solitude is medicine for the soul to make you feel whole.

Chill out and cheer up: you deserve a mind that works for you and life that fulfills you!

The child who learns to be alone with themselves becomes the adult who is never truly lonely.

They have built an inner world rich enough to sustain them.

They don’t need constant external validation but learned to come home to themselves.

We can learn this too. At any age. At any stage.

For mothers especially, solitude feels like a luxury you haven’t earned.

One more thing on the list of things we’ll do when the children are older, when life is quieter, when there’s more time.

There will never be more time.

There is only now.

Five minutes of genuine solitude — phone in another room, no agenda, just you and your breath and the quiet — is more restorative than an hour of half-present scrolling.

I promise you this from experience.

The mornings I protect — my hour with no phone or distraction before the day begins, but just the birds singing and roosters screaming (LOL! they wake me up at 4am evrey morning and I arise smiling!) — are the mornings I show up as the version of myself I actually want to be.

For my kindergarten class. For my community. For myself.

🌿 Today’s tiny shift from the book:

Give yourself five unscheduled minutes today.

No phone. No list. No purpose.

Just you; not as a mother, not as a partner, not as a professional.

Just as a person. Breathing. Existing. Enough.

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🌺 🌱 Something I’ve been quietly building is ready:

Nine days ago, I asked if you’d walk with me. You did.

What I’ve seen in these nine days is a hunger for something more than a weekly letter.

A hunger for real rest. Real community. Real support.

You are NOT alone in this all, momma:

Those tight shoulders?

The morning rush?

That stiff neck?

I want to tell you about The Seed:

Every Tuesday at 7 pm, we meet live together for one hour of genuine rest.

Somatic movement. Breathwork. Laughter. Connection. Guided learning you can apply to your life straight away. A space to finally let go of that constant tension in your shoulders — the one that never quite leaves. This is your weekly hour. Protected. Held. Yours.

The recording of my Chill Out and Raise Up parenting workshop — yours free as a founding member!

Early access to everything I create and discounts on workshop recordings and future offerings.

The Seed at €7/month is for:

The mother who is ready to stop rushing and start returning.

As a kindergarten teacher, well-being coach, yoga teacher, healer, and author with over a decade of working with children and people across four continents, I have watched something happen in every classroom, in every country, in every culture:

The children who thrive are the ones whose mothers have come home to themselves.

This is that space.

Every week we slow down together.

We release the pressure and rush that modern motherhood has normalised.

We return. To presence. To play. To the version of you your child needs most still now.

Not the performing version. Not the rushing version. The one who remembers…

What it feels like to be a child herself.

Because here is what no parenting book tells you:

The most powerful thing you can do for your child is return to your own inner child first.

One hour. Every Tuesday. €7 a month.

Rest to be your best and watch your child do the same. 🌱 Plant the seed and feel freed.

For the women who have been here since the beginning

I’m offering a founding price of €50/year.

This price closes when the series ends this week.

One hour a week. The most important appointment you’ll keep. 🌱

The weekly letter stays free. Always. No pressure, ever.

But if these nine days have felt like coming home — The Seed is your next step.

For the mum who is ready to go deeper more than ever before.

For the mum with no exucses anymore.

For the mum who makes time.

Who wants tools, community, and real support alongside these letters.

This is where the real work begins. Gently. Together.

Tomorrow is Day 10. The last letter. I have saved the best for last.

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With love, Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace