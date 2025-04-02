Mindful Moments: Cultivating Inner Peace & Emotional Growth

Mindful Moments: Cultivating Inner Peace & Emotional Growth

Bettya Saleh
Apr 2

Stillness to me is a state of inner peace where the mind becomes quiet, free from the chatter of ego-driven thoughts. It is the serene space within where the presence of love and truth can be felt without interference. In stillness, we release judgment, fear, and the need to control, allowing the awareness of our true Self to emerge. 😊🙏💕💕💕

