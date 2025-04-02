When you find your inner calm (like our motto last month), everything becomes aligned. Stillness may look different for us all, but she is within us all.

Stillness is waiting to help you have the life you deserve.

I did this exercise yesterday by asking myself: What is stillness?

To prioritise yourself this month, ask yourself what it means for you. Share below.

Here’s some inspo:

Die Stille ist ein Zwitschern der nicht vorhandenen Vögel. Die Stille ist Brandung und Sog des trockenen Meeres. Die Stille ist das Trommeln der Tänzer in meinem Ohr... Die Stille ist die Stille. Die Stille ist meine Zukunft. — Max Frisch

Stillness is the chirping of nonexistent birds.

Stillness is the surf and undertow of the dry sea.

Stillness is the drumming of the dancers in my ear...

Stillness is stillness.

Stillness is my future.

This is what came up for me:

Die Stille ist in mich und um mich herum,

Die Stille ist was inneres, nicht äußeres,

Die Stille ist von Lachen und Lieben,

Die Stille ist von Freunde und Familie,

Die Stille möchte immer das Beste für dich,

denn sei still und sie redet mit dir.

Stillness is within me and around me,

Stillness is something internal, not external,

Stillness is made of laughter and love,

Stillness is made of friends and family,

Stillness always wants the best for you,

For if you are still, she speaks to you. — Grace Grossmann

I thought I would open this space for us to share and care as the sun shines in my face and I hear the birds tweeting before I make my way on my day…

Stay tuned for my well-being newsletter later,

with gratitude

Grace

PS. My affirmation for today: “I am trusting in myself”. Are you?

