Sunday evenings seem so silent from the stillness soaking in my soul.

But not for everyone.

Sunday evenings can be so loud, shouting in your face about life’s pace.

Sunday evenings get us thinking, “where did that go, give me another day”…

Monday appears quietly but suddenly:

Is it coming to an end?

Tomorrow is the rush. Tomorrow you have this to do. That to sort out.

Then you take a sip of your tea and get back to reading.

“All will be well” signals the signs of a laid-back Sunday after not taking note of time.

Strolling outside in nature, taking that first sip of coffee this morning.

Monday appears in your face:

You have things to do, so go to bed at this time. What about dinner or breakfast?

The calm energy of being safe and snug on the sofa doesn’t have to leave you.

As Sunday says, Stay here with me, close to the calm and no calamity,

Monday replies, Tomorrow you can’t chill, that is insanity.

Permit yourself to keep peace within.

Don’t push yourself for a manic start to the week.

Your mind plays a to-do list, so you look out the window and ground yourself.

Look at the magnolia tree outside blossoming—

Nature reaffirms there is a time to rest, water, and grow.

Now you know: there are phases for everything.

You can not always be on the go.

Nor can you just sit back and say no,

But you can always be in flow.

There are times to water and times to sow, Sundays remind us to take it slow.

Not just today, but every day.

Sundays remind us to breathe in, breathe out, and let it all out.

Respect how you realign whenever you don’t feel fine.

Respect your seasons of solitude and others of showing up or shedding the past.

Don’t push yourself to blossom in places with no future

or with faces who don’t water you with constant compassion and care.

Don’t push yourself to be productive all the time in unhealthy ways.

Painting, reflecting, and reattuning your mindset are also productive.

Taking time out is productive.

Sunday is here to remind you not to fret.

I am here to remind you that every day holds peace and purpose for you.

Together, we navigate the old and the new.

With gratitude,

Grace