We all know the habits that make us feel our best—yet they’re often the first to slip when life gets busy.

Here’s the truth: make it FUN!

A lot of the time we get in our heads and make healthy habits more of a challenge, and you know as well as I do, it is allll about our mindset… then, the magic occurs.

When you are in it alone, it is hard to stick to them, I get it.

You slip up one day and you are out of your flow.

Then you blame yourself and say “One day” but that day doesn’t come around.

You don’t have to do it alone.

It is easier to do it together, or know that others are cheering you on!!

In Healing Hearts Hub, accountability, connection, and healing are the foundation of our exponential growth.

When we show up for ourselves together, transformation becomes inevitable.

“Most people have an opportunity of a lifetime flash right in front of them, and they fail to see it” - Robert Kiyosaki, bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

The 7 Habits People Struggle to Keep (and How I Stay Consistent)

This is adapted from my post on Instagram because I noticed, wow, after five days of being blocked from posting and engaging on Instagram (idk why lol), I leaned back into accepting it and kept showing up for myself: that is what matters.

Healthy Eating – Since being with my vegan boyfriend for the past three years, finding cool recipes and cooking together is our hobby. Home-cooked meals, hydration, and mindful nourishment have assisted me in having more energy. It’s not about restriction—it’s about fueling my body with love. Regular Movement – Even on busy days, I make time for walks, stretching, or workouts. Movement isn’t just physical; it’s a celebration of what my body can do.

I wake up to my yoga mat - it has been that way for the past decade.

I am not telling you to do the same, but find a sport or something involving movement you ENJOY and do it more!

Mindfulness – Journaling, deep breaths, and staying present help me reset and realign. Slowing down is where the magic happens.

I am also training to be a kindergarten teacher and therefore, I become a kid again every day - curious, funny, and open! It has helped me heal my inner child.

I have also always been the one who has shown my friends to “look up” and notice the beauty around us!

Taking Breaks – Resting without guilt was a challenge, but now I see it as a necessity. Breaks fuel productivity, not hinder it.

Rest is more important in our daily lives these days than ever. Think about it: How many distractions do you have and how often do you just sit down and do nothing?

Fun & Creativity – Play, art, and joy aren’t luxuries—they’re essential. I make time to do what lights me up, without apology.

Towards the end of last year, I started painting with watercolour again and it helped me ease my anxiety.

I have also always found writing to be my tool for healing - as I am sure you do, being here on Substack!

Digital Detox – Setting boundaries with screens and social media has given me back time, energy, and mental clarity. Less scrolling, more living.

Weekends are my time to not be online, but present in life. I purposefully put my phone to the side, but actually, I do this every day.

I have built a habit of being disciplined with my phone and not going to pick it up all the time nor go to bed with it (think about how many times you go to pick your phone up in a day? the average is 3000 times - crazy, right!!?)

Curiosity & Learning – Reading, exploring new ideas, and challenging my mind keep me growing. The more I learn, the more I expand.

We are curious beings and thrive best when we learn and try new things out - what are you doing every day to nurture this side of you?

I have recently been gifting concerts to loved ones for presents and it is such a fun way to try something new out together!

Oh, and I read every.damn.day because I am a bookworm and love learning hehe.

So which habit(s) are you working on? Share below and together, let’s find our flow.

Now is your time to shine: test the waters and see if your flow is with us

Considering I am at the start of building this community, I have now introduced a freemium opportunity for you to join for a trial-free month—

you can access all the spaces and still be part of one group coaching session and one journaling workshop with the aim that you will then become part of something big!

If you’re ready to build healthy habits with accountability, support, and a like-minded community, join Healing Hearts Hub—a space for growth, healing, and lasting transformation.

You don’t have to do it alone. Together, we can make your dreams come true and habits fun to do! If I can do it, so can you.

Join me later today at 4.30 pm CET live on Substack where Aneta and I will be discussing “What do you need in your healing journey?” - share your thoughts and let’s chat

Have a beautiful start to your week,

With love

Grace