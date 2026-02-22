My friend of 15 years has always had a boyfriend in the time we've known each other.

The other day she asked me how I “get over my ex's so quickly"

In that moment, I laughed. As I always do lol.

But it's true.

I don't look back, I look forward and focus on myself and my brighter future reorientation.

My light. My love to reload.

Truth is: I lost myself in past lovers too.

As we all do as women.

It's in our generational trauma, our wounds, our blood.

But when you regain that love for yourself, everything changes.

Get yourself out the victim role: first things first.

Snap outta it girllllll!!!

Remember: when you choose yourself, everything chooses you.

So as I sit here after a day of celebrating Guanacaste, the region in Costa Rica, I now consider another home, farrrrrr away from my homes in Germany and England…

I acknowledge how far I've come (literally in every way 😂)

So many families gathered at the school today, but I didn't feel alone.

My mum worries, so does my sister.

“How are you doing *alone?”

Thriving. Dancing in my kitchen. Cooking. Writing on my kitchen island. Loving life living alone!

We have a negative image of “being alone” in our society.

You ask someone:

“Are you married? Do you have kids?”

With silence to come when you say no…

Being alone is a gift from God

You get to know yourself, listen to your ❤️, and soften to live yourself fully rather than race after someone.

Tonight I was tempted to ask a guy out.

I stopped myself.

I know these wounds stem from my mother's wholeness dependent on a man, as she said to me as a kid…

“Get yourself a rich man”

And I said abruptly

“no, I'll be the rich woman”

And I am.

I am abundant in wealth, health, and happiness.

You can be too.

Stay tuned for my guide: the graceful reset for you to remember your worth by resting.

First we chill out.

Then we cheer up.

Now we reset - gracefully.

As I say in my bestselling self-help book, Chill Out and Cheer Up, written already 9 years ago as I went into solitude while grieving my best friend, we should charge ourselves up as much as we do our phones…

What is solitude?

It's not loneliness.

It's the opposite.

I know.

I've been there too.

In the deep dark hole of depression feeling disconnected from the world, myself, and others.

In my chapter Solitude:

Solitude is a glowing act of selflove we willingly choose to do for our spirits to be restored.

So are you loving yourself?

Are you taking care of yourself the same way you do your children, your partner and your phone?

Mindlessly scrolling on the sofa isn't solitude the way it should be.

In the words of Henry David Thoreau, “I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude”

I'll get to my cuppa tea and read my book now.

No rush, just rest.

No need, just trust.

Less grind, more grace.

You can be in this centre, so stay with me.

You deserve to feel free.

Stay tuned,

With gratitude

Grace