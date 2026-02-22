Live with Grace

Live with Grace

Manuela @ Living Well
6h

I too love being single and in solitude! A really great, special guy would have to come along for me to give this up.

By the way, you metioned Germany and the UK. I am a German citizen living in the United States, and I used to live in England too.

Zev Paiss
5h

Interesting posting. Being alone, truly alone is, I believe, a recent reality. Consider how people lived 100 to 100,000 years ago and living truly alone was virtually impossible. Being able to stay warm or cool, finding adequate food, clothing ourselves and staying safe from roaming bands of outsiders in your own is a very recent phenomenon. Having said that it seems that the focus of this post is not being in a primary relationship. Even single people typically have a variety of people in their lives. Neighbors, coworkers, friends can keep us from being completely alone even if we are not in a primary relationship. Given all that it sounds like you have found a healthy balance of alone time and time with others. That is great news.

