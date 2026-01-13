Happy Monday sunshine seeker,

I see you: the way you yearn to follow your heart, but your corporate job has torn you apart.

I feel you: how your emotions run the show even when you feel like you know… you're made for more.

But then fear gets loud and ridicules you for even thinking that your desires or dreams could be true?!

Lol, not you.

I hear you: when you wanna say how you feel or ask somebody something, but quieten your voice because you're scared to annoy or offend someone.

When spending Christmas with strangers who turned soon into soulmates, I noticed they’d landed in Costa Rica following their hearts…

Adventure was calling them, so they came here (as many do, inclusing myself!).

He is swedish, she's Turkish, both working in corporate for over the past decade.

But they have ambition to “make their lives their own”, even after building their own house in Sweden.

It made me ponder what freedom is for us all…

It's wealth.

It's health.

It's spending time doing things and meeting people that make your soul alive.

And you can have it all.

In fact, you already do.

It's about remembering.

And that starts with your ❤️

They spoke about freedom as if its something one builds in stability within and serenity around.

After our Christmas and New Year's, they said this is freedom: our friendship 🥹

Freedom is also heartfelt connections where you speak so vulnerably that it feels you've known each other in another lifetime.

Then it hit me: vulnerability is the 🗝️

Why are we hiding?

I don't give a sh*t if someone won't like me, because I'm me, I'm free, and make you feel seen.

I asked them what it means to live by “grace” with my investigator journalist hat (I studied journalism but I love to study people's perspectives and energy so I can truly help them rekindle their peace within).

He said it's to speak your truth.

She said it's being kind to yourself.

I agreed with both and got excited at my new brand brewing within…

Only now, moving to Costa Rica (a place that's been calling my soul for over a decade), do I realize my name is more than just a word; it's a sacred practice.

To live with grace is freedom.

I've lived with kindness, ambition, and passion always as my main focuses, fueling my paths…

I now see how so many people haven't and landed here in Costa Rica, as if searching for something, for feeling, for fuel for purpose or meaning…

What if it's in the sunset, the way you smile at a stranger, make your daily life worth living by appreciating every living thing?

What if the art of following your heart is remembering you're here for a reason:

To be you! And shine bright like a diamond (lol had to, what a classic riri)

But seriously:

What's holding you back from living from your heart?

With intention, with grace, with a slower more intentional pace?

I'd love to know.

Comment below.

With gratitude

Grace

PS. Thanks for being here. My bestselling self-help book, Chill Out and Cheer Up 💛 is a mental hygiene guide created when losing my best friend at 24— a grounding roadmap for navigating emotions, calming the mind, and reconnecting with what’s real in a noisy world.

With the new EJournal companion, you can take a full deep dive into emotional intelligence—processing feelings, strengthening self-trust, and owning who you are without apology.