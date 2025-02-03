Happy new month! How do you love yourself?

This is our topic for February because self-love is the foundation for a life of peace.

Only when you start to love yourself, do you have space to love others fully.

Our theme for the month is:

The Art of Loving Yourself: Self-Acceptance and Living Authentically

Our mantra for the month is:

I am enough as I am, worthy of love and light

How do you love yourself?

Before I share some tips, I’d like to take a moment from my past where I was my own worst enemy…

I couldn’t look in the mirror or even bring myself to shower. Depression didn’t let me.

I was in a state of numbness.

Looking back, I now know the biggest cause of all was that I couldn’t love myself because I hadn’t prioritised myself for a while, then didn’t know how to and felt bad for feeling bad. That cycle of terror.

I was suffocated with guilt and shame.

Now it resonates more than ever when they say:

You can be your own worst enemy or your best cheerleader

Now I get it. It hits differently.

Why am I sharing this?

Because so many people are suffering from mental health issues with loneliness being our biggest epidemic.

It breaks my heart.

We need each other.

We need love more than ever.

So no matter what somebody or your head tells you: YOU DESERVE LOVE.

Remember: YOU ARE LOVE and when you find it within your heart, it will heal you.

Mindful Practice: The Mirror of Self-Love

This exercise is taken from my self-help book in the last chapter, Learn To Love Yourself.

Every morning or evening this week, stand in front of a mirror and:

1. Look into your own eyes—not at your flaws, not at what you wish you could change, but at you.

2. Take a deep breath and soften your gaze.

3. Say three kind things about yourself—your strength, your kindness, your resilience. If this feels hard, start small: “I love my smile,” or “I am proud of how I showed up today.”

4. If negative thoughts arise, notice them, but don’t let them take over. Gently bring yourself back to love.

Why it works: Most of us are our own worst critics. We stand in front of the mirror picking ourselves apart rather than seeing ourselves with love. This practice shifts that inner dialogue. It teaches you to look at yourself with the same warmth and kindness you’d offer someone you love.

I used to avoid mirrors unless I was checking for flaws. But when I started doing this, something changed. I began seeing myself—not my imperfections, not as a project to fix, but as a person worthy of love.

Try it. Let your reflection be a reminder of your worth, not your perceived flaws.

---

Reflection Prompts:

What’s the first thing I usually notice in the mirror? How can I shift that?

What’s one thing I genuinely love about myself? (OR MORE!)

How does it feel to replace self-criticism with self-kindness?

Write down your thoughts after your mirror practice.

Self-love begins with how you see yourself—literally.

---

Upcoming Events:

My Self-Healing Journal got delayed, yes.

But that is also a part of the process of loving yourself — taking away the pressure and not being mad at yourself for deadlines you wanted to pull through, but respect your flow and go with it…

January was a busy month for me writing my thesis in my last year of studying to be a kindergarten teacher with exams every week etc… so now is the time, and what better time to self-publish my journal in time for Valentine’s Day? hehe.

This journal is a space to practice self-acceptance, reflect on your growth, and build a daily habit of self-love.

I plan to self-publish on 15.02, so I will check in when it is available to pre-order!

Monthly Journal Workshops

With my journal on the way, I am also offering journaling workshops because it has been a big part of my life since I can remember…

Journaling teaches me to love myself, and I want to share that with you.

If you’ve ever felt lost when trying to reflect or process your emotions, these workshops will guide you.

Self-love isn’t about perfection—it’s about showing up for yourself, day after day.

Healing Hearts Hub Community

I’m beyond excited to introduce Healing Hearts Hub— a private community space held on Mighty Networks dedicated to self-love, healing, and connection.

This is a place where we can share our journeys, support one another, and grow together in a safe, compassionate space.

Inside the Hub, you’ll find:

Weekly Reflection Prompts to deepen your self-love practice

Live Discussions & Check-ins for encouragement and accountability

Guided Exercises & Affirmations to help you embrace your worth

A Supportive Community of like-minded souls walking this path with you

Monthly coaching sessions and journaling workshops

If you’ve been looking for a space where you can be seen, heard, and supported—this is it. I am BEYOND GRATEFUL for finding like-minded beautiful souls ready to join me in this venture here on Substack!

Let’s heal, grow, and love ourselves together.

---

Want to Go Deeper?

As a premium subscriber, you’ll get:

Monthly Q&A Sessions – Let’s talk about self-acceptance, healing, and the real challenges of loving yourself.

Exclusive Mindfulness Community Chat – A space to connect, share, and grow alongside others on this journey. No filters, no perfection—just real conversations.

Subscriber-Only Posts & Archives – Deep dives into topics like self-worth, emotional resilience, and finding peace within.

---

Closing Thought:

For years, I believed self-love would come after I “fixed” myself—after I became more confident after I looked a certain way after I proved my worth.

But here’s the truth: You don’t have to be perfect to be lovable.

This month, let’s rewrite the way we see ourselves.

Let’s stop searching for flaws and start celebrating who we are.

Let’s look in the mirror and say, “I am enough.”

It might feel strange at first, but keep showing up.

Keep looking at yourself with love.

Keep reminding yourself that you are already worthy.

How will you embrace self-love this month? Share below or in our exclusive chat.

Let’s grow together.

With love and gratitude,

Grace