It’s been 6 months since I landed in Costa Rica alone after a heartbreak/breakthrough and started my first full-time job at 30.

Many people ask me “How”, and here is the short version:

When I tell people, mostly I get

“Wow, you are prioritising yourself”

I’d be like, “ah yeah, sure”, not fully knowing what they meant…

And now I get it:

I finally realise I actively dance with discipline daily, and I LOVE IT.

I look around& think WOW, as my soul sis reminded me on our phone call recently

“Even there, you are special aha” (in response to me saying nobody was turning up to my 6.30 am yoga classes on the beach)

The majority of people dont prioritise themselves, especially women.

DO you?

Leave a comment

And when you do, you dont really give yourself credit!

You think you gotta do more, but notice all you are already doing and giving.

We put lovers, friends, and family before our needs, then suffer for it.

Not to mention the mums who put everyone else before themselves….

And the guilt and shame that comes with it…

Stop silencing and start speaking

Yesterday, I was sitting in church, and a lil kid started dancing at the front with a dog.

His mum got up right away to move him.

He started crying.

Naturally.

I thought, “aw what a shame, that brought so much joy”.

A moment later, another baby starts laughing on his mum’s lap at the front.

I look over.

I smile.

She is trying to shush him.

“Shhh”, as she shakes him awkwardly, not wanting to disturb the service.

Then, in the evening, my friend meets me for sunset to spill the tea.

Quite literally, news I wasn’t awaiting.

Shed been silenced by a guy friend of mine, who I thought I could trust.

Not to mention, the text from my ex-colleague last week in Germany telling me how she is still in the same kindergarten, still suffering, still saying “I gotta leave”.

I huff, and I puff, and I screeeeeeeeeeam on the beach yesterday at sunset…

I let out all the pain and weight we carry as women.

I feel it.

My ex-colleague mentions how she hears my voice sometimes in her head, like

“you gotta get outta here”

and that was me a year ago… I left in July last year.

I knew she wouldn’t leave, although I did my motivational speech (I’m known for lol) and tried to boost her up as much as I could.

But then I realise, again and again…

There is only so much you can say.

The other person has to take action. As a coach, that was what made it hard for me.

I could only inspire.

But now I realise through MY actions, they speak louder than anything.

Women and men are held back by fear, guilt, noise in their heads, or their comfort zone.

The list goes on.

Whatever it is, as women, we have been passing on our weight of not being able to be heard for too long, and I AM DONE.

THIS is the year of the Horse, AKA WE RISE.

In the flames, we leap and stride and gallop ahead with momentum.

Are you ready, dear mothers?

I see you, I hear you.

You are not alone.

And you deserve all YOUR desries you put to the side to not be there to hide.

It is possible, even with a full schedule and juggling all your roles as a mother, partner, sister, and daughter in one.

I am here to remind you how to rest guilt-free with grace-led manifestation.

THAT is the foundation of my new business, because when you are centred, grounded, and at peace with yourself, anything can happen.

Everything IS yours.

Stay tuned.

My guide is coming.

Everything is unravelling.

Bit by bit. No rush, but steady embodying so you can be all you are meant to be.

If I sit here and say this, the same applies to you.

You just gotta be ready. Look forward, no löooking back.

It looks like many layers to a cake, but here are a few:

Saying no to things I dont wanna do or when I dont fancy meeting people (knowing my solitude and social life are balanced)

Speaking my truth, even to my boss, when I know “if I dont do it, who will" (reminded by my assistant teacher who believes in me)

Speaking UP generally and taking space with grace

Ok, my battery is running out now and I cant be arsed charging it, so I am gonna leave it on that.

If you resonate, share this post with others who you see in the women I have described.

If you realise this is your time, then comment below and tell me what resonated most.

If you are here, I am grateful for you.

Y’all just let me be me and be free, and I am so grateful to have a platform to speak my truth and INSPIRE YOU TO!

How will you speak up this week?

With gratitude

Grace