I took myself for a solo date dinner today.

I craved chips and chicken like a kid does.

As I finished work and walked on the beach watching sunset with my feet in the sand and feeling grateful, I felt sad.

And that's okay.

I felt joy and sadness simultaneously.

I didn't fight the sadness, but cried instead.

I acknowledged how I'm not necessarily “homesick” (as home is a feeling and I feel it here in Costa Rica), but more people sick…

Missing others is normal.

Being sad is normal.

Don't fight the feeling.

Let it come, let it go, like the waves flow. 🌊

I've cultivated this emotional intelligence for some time and am proud of how far I've come.

Do you sit in silence and enjoy the moment?

I sat near another guy eating dinner alone with his phone.

Trying not to judge (but kinda lol), I thought how so many people are stuck to their screens and can't hack silence or solitude.

No wonder we are going through a worldwide loneliness pandemic, I thought…

Just 15 minutes to enjoy your dinner and digest.

No rush, just presence.

Do you do this?

Majority don't and that's why your body also can't digest at its best. And the reason you're suffering with chronic disease or whatever it may be…

Being grateful for your food and eating in presence is a wonderful practice.

Today after baking bread with my my kindergarten kids, we sat in silence enjoying our homemade bread…

I embraced it.

Another lady filling in for my assistant teacher commented:

“Wow your class is so peaceful compared to the others”

Without putting myself on a pedestal, I said I've been able to cultivate this energy with them since starting last September…

After we eat, the kids go and watch the crabs outside eating our leftovers.

It's become a ritual.

Watching nature, adoring our surroundings.

What a blessing I get to lead this life of mindful moments from greeting our iguana in the morning to enjoying our food fully at the table with each other.

Someone recently asked me “what do I teach my class?”

I replied quite naturally:

“Life values"

And that's it.

Kindness, compassion, presence, playfulness, respect, emotional intelligence…

“Together is better, that's our beat” goes one of our songs.

What are your values?

When are you practicing presence daily?

Do you enjoy silence or are you scared of it?

There's no space for fear when you draw near.

There's no room for doubt when you believe in yourself.

There's no place like home when your light within guides you wherever your heart desires.

I'm rebranding and it's all becoming clearer day by day what and who I'm here for.

The peace within me is a light for all around me.

Stay tuned,

Stay silent,

And listen to love.

With gratitude

Grace