Happy first Monday of the year dear,

Are you racing into the new year with endless to-do lists, checking your phone 1000x and stress fueling your fight or flight mode already?

Or are you choosing to take conscious breaths, look around you, listen to the birds reminding you of calm, clarity, and confidence?

Draw near and have no fear.

That's what Mindful Moments reminds you!

There's no need to be anxious or in your head when you can be in this present moment enjoying, trusting, and knowing:

You're safe.

That's when your nervous system rest, realigns, and the magic happens ✨

Since when has slowing down become a choice?

A choice for the privileged or people who prioritise their lives with regimented discipline?

I beg to differ.

I've nurtured the art of slowing down, noticing, and surrendering my whole life.

Well, besides the breakdown I went through 5 years ago that stemmed from feeling rushed, pressured, burnt out and just downright out of control of my life…

Now as I sit here in a park in San Jose, I look around and see all kinds of people moving:

Running, walking their dogs, stretching near the trees or even playing rugby in front of me.

Athough a new city, it feels familiar to other city parks:

It's where we come back to our body and breathe.

But who has time for that daily?

You do, and you can.

Your life will turn around.

Even when it's 15 mins a day to take out of your get go and let go.

Return to real life by noticing, reflecting.

And realizing life is the dream you make it.

People I've met recently tell me how

“You notice everything”

And I take that as one of the best compliments.

The attention and awareness to notice allows me to slow down and surrender.

Reconnecting with the divine feminine energy…

Ok, for you raising your eyebrows, stick with me:

Slowing down actually brings you all your hearts desires.

Sound weird?

Sure, it does…

Because we live in a masculine dominant society on the go, rushing and hustling, with no time to flow.

What if the moment you took to breathe, create, move your body (aka be in balance with midn, body .spirit) is when all your wishes come true and genius ideas flow through?

That's what I do.

And now I'm here to remind you.

It's when you connect with the creator within and around you!

Forced self-care instead of embodied peace differs.

I'm here to remind you how to get out of guilt when prioritising yourself or health.

Mindful Moments is having a revamp, and it's trickling to me one breath and ponder at a time.

You won't wanna miss out of you're finally ready to RID guilt, anxiety, fear, doubt, the lot…!

Stay tuned,

Stay still,

And let me know how you embrace the art of slowing down today… or what keeps you away?

With gratitude

Grace