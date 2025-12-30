Hey sunshine seeker,

It's that weird phase after Christmas and between New Year's that might cause you to think, “What day is it?” or “What do I still have to do this year before it’s too late?”

I hear you.

“inzwischen den Jahren”/between the years is the phrase in German and ignites a time for reflection, but for many, a time of anxiety…

This in-between phase isn’t always good for us if we let doubt or fear control us.

I’ve been there.

5 years ago. In the mental clinic. Out of my mind, thinking what am I doing and going over all the routes of how to end my life…

Now? I am in Costa Rica, living my dream life, crying in admiration at the most beautiful sunsets I have ever seen.

So, yes, you can get through. Because if I did, so can you.

I'm here to remind you of the power of self-love and remembering your worth.

AND:

Surrender.

It is the word that has been carrying me through this big life change for the past four months in Costa Rica.

I spent Christmas alone for the first time across the other side of the world.

I got a house-sitting opportunity with two strangers who quickly became family within a few hours of deep conversation and open hearts.

Funny, right?

I am learning day by day that the power of surrender is what carries us through better than control.

Did you forget? You dont have control, my dear.

It is the fear that wants to hold you back.

It is the doubt that stops you from speaking up.

It is the anxiety that disregards your desires as daydreams… not you, not now.

But what if you are deserving of all that you desire or admire?

>Yes, you. Yes, NOW!

I am here to remind you of this truth.

For now, dont rush into setting goals that won’t last after 90 days (it is proven, sorry!).

Instead, I invite you to reflect on what you have been through this year so far.

I did it this week as I had the chance to paint daily, be by the pool and the sea, and just BE with myself and others’ company. It has served me so beautifully!

It is a wonderful way to see how far you have come today.

Even if all you did was survive this year, be proud…

I promise 2026 will be loving and loud.

Loud with the life you deserve!

If you stick with me.

Thanks for being here with me this past year — I would love to know what you have learnt from my weekly mindful moment emails! Hit reply.

Thank you for allowing me to be part of your journey.

Oh, and I am proud of you.

Now breathe in, smile, and breathe out! You made it through, and that is something to be proud of, I promise you.

With gratitude

Grace

PS. Mindful Moments is having a makeover, so stay tuned. I’ve been offline, mostly embracing life here, and it has been a rollercoaster, but I now know what most people need to feel the freedom every person is seeking.