Dear friend,

Welcome to Day 1.

I know your inbox is a sacred space, and you dont have much time, but I promise to remind you how these next few minutes will nourish you from the inside out.

Today, we start where most of us actually live…

Pressure.

Not the dramatic kind. Not the obvious kind.

The quiet, daily, relentless kind that whispers you should be further along by now.

That whispers more, faster, better before you’ve even had your first cup of coffee.

Do you feel it? Are your shoulders tense, your tummy heavy, or your jaw clenched?

Leave a comment

Pressure is everywhere. And I mean everywhere.

These are the first words in my first chapter in Chill Out and Cheer Up.

Pressure makes you measure your worth, your actions, your every step…

You feel it??

For mothers especially, it is suffocating.

Because pressure doesn’t clock out when you do.

It follows you into the kitchen, into the bathroom, where you get thirty seconds alone.

It sits beside you while you scroll at midnight, wondering why everyone else seems to be holding it together so beautifully.

Here is what I know now:

They aren’t. Even if they were — that was never the point.

The most radical thing I learned in that clinic five years ago wasn’t a technique or a tool. It was permission.

Permission to stop.

Not forever. Not dramatically.

Just long enough to ask: whose pressure am I actually carrying right now?

I do this now still and breathe in deeply to release completely.

I daily turn pressure into peace.

NOW IS ALL THAT MATTERS.

Because here’s the truth nobody tells you at the school gate:

Most of the pressure you feel today was never yours to begin with.

It was handed to you. By society. By your own upbringing. By a world that mistakes busyness for worth and rest for laziness.

You absorbed it so young that it started to feel like your own voice.

It isn’t.

🌿 Today’s tiny shift from the book:

Instead of asking “what do I need to do today?”

Try asking “What can I put down today?”

Just one thing. It doesn’t have to be big. It just has to be true.

Now share below! You could help someone release their pressure and remember we are all ONLY HUMAN! Give yourself grace. Move at a slower pace. Life is NOT a race.

Leave a comment

The beautiful thing about my revised edition of Chill Out and Cheer Up is that it comes with your own Chill Out and Colour In journal to track and integrate every emotion into a higher positive vibration.

Tomorrow, we will talk about Positive Thinking and why trying to think your way into feeling better might be making things worse…

F*ck toxic positivity. I am here to remind you of radical self-acceptance.

If today isn’t your day, then that is okay.

Remember, tomorrow is a new day.

Oh, and Mondays are always a bit harder ;) aha.

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With gratitude, Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace

Share