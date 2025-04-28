We live in a world full of mental and physical illnesses, with many of them due to sedentary lifestyles. What if I told you the solution is right in front of your eyes— free, accessible to all, and a powerful energy within to set your stress free?

Have you guessed yet? It’s the magic of movement.

No, I’m not talking about running or hitting the gym (not my thang) or hiking (although I love it), today I am talking about something much simpler: the daily walks that will transform your life. I will also share the one habit I see most people do while walking that you should stop immediately, and the best time to go on a walk for more energy or better sleep.

47% of people worldwide sit down on average for 6 hours a day. Pretty normal, right?

But prolonged sitting has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, depression, and even certain types of cancer, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It’s not just about feeling "lazy" — it's a literal silent killer.

Have you ever thought about how much you sit and how little you move throughout the day?

It might just be the missing key to why you feel so stuck in your head — overwhelmed, stressed, disconnected.

You’re not alone. Studies show that even just one hour of walking per week—yes, only one hour total—can reduce the risk of depression by 26% (according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry).

So now you know you’re likely part of the majority that’s simply sitting too much.

But don’t worry — you're also now part of the few who realise change is right here, one step at a time.

Next, I'll show you the true power of walking with daily tips on when to move your stagnant energy away for a better night’s sleep and digestion.

As a yoga practitioner for over a decade and a teacher for the past 7 years, I can tell you: Movement is medicine.

Even 15 minutes on the mat leaves my body whispering "thank you."

And trust me, time isn’t the issue, it’s our priorities.

14-hour days? Sure. But 15 minutes to reconnect with yourself? That’s sacred.

This will help you move out of your anxiety, overthinking loops, and back INTO your body — your home, your temple — which deserves to be nurtured, loved, and respected.

You now understand:

Small, mindful movement isn’t just "nice" — it’s necessary for your emotional, physical, and spiritual health.

Next, I'll show you:

Simple daily practices to reconnect with yourself — through mindful walking, and when during the day is best, plus tapping into the ancient wisdom of Ikigai.

The transformation you'll achieve:

A calmer mind, a lighter body, better sleep, stronger digestion, and a deeper connection to your inner peace — just by taking one small step at a time.

Remember: It IS the little things in life: don’t question it, but embrace them daily…

You will find your way to peace,

to ease, to stillness, to grace,

go inward, stop chasing,

there is no race,

step by step,

at your pace.

It doesn’t have to be long: start slow

Ok, so a lot of the time, we make the action of doing something on our list way bigger than it actually is.

Sure, so many people go to the gym and I can see the benefit in it, but it isn’t for me.

So I don’t force it.

Recently, my co-host in my online community

started going to the gym again after TEN YEARS. Yes, that is a long time and had to be put in caps!

One day, he got up and went. Now he is thriving and back into his rhythm.

The interesting thing is how he got there…

He told me it was due to his online men’s community, where they all had an accountability partner for achieving something.

He said he wanted to go to the gym again and made it happen.

But what was the magic? Having someone who made him accountable.

If you are a person who struggles to start something new, take it slow.

One step at a time every day — that is the way!

Regarding walking, do exactly that. Get someone to make you accountable if you need to and have been procrastinating for too long.

Even better: get a walking buddy! Ever heard of walk and talk? Look it up. It’s golden.

Take a 5-minute walk, then a 10-minute and build yourself up to where you want to be.

I tend to take a 30, 45-minute or 1-hour walk depending on my mood and energy.

Oh, and weather lol!

I feel so blessed to live near fields (where I pick flowers too!), so the round walk takes about an hour, but I mix it up daily according to my energy. No force, just flow.

If you don’t think a short walk will bring you benefits, consider this:

A daily 10-minute walk improves cardiovascular health, stress reduction, mood enhancement, and weight management while contributing to better sleep, increased energy levels, and stronger bones and muscles.

Erm, did you just see how long that list of benefits is?! So what is holding you back?

Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a break from all the bullshit we are constantly bombarded with; nobody is perfect. — Chill Out and Cheer Up: A Ten-Step Guide

The power of digestion walks

We live in a world of overeating.

I have done it, you have done it, we all do it… But a bit too frequently.

When you are connected in your body, mind, and soul, you can also learn to feel whole.

Sure, I overindulge sometimes when I am coming on my period, but I don’t do it regularly.

Take the snacks out and you will instantly feel healthier and lose those pounds you have tried to lose for the past years, but they never go away.

Either way, love the body you are in, and it loves you back.

Our physical illnesses, from chronic pains to joint pains, are all due to a lack of…

MOVEMENT!

You know by now, right!?

I remember reading Ikigai years ago, and a few lessons stuck with me, one being about a healthy way of eating.

The Japanese Ikigai method is a holistic approach to longevity (if you dont know it, go read about it!).

They say that mindful eating means to eat until you are 80% full.

Once you are there, you stop.

But how can you know, I hear you…

First things first:

Do you eat with your phone or the TV going? Then you are already going wrong.

Your brain needs to know what you are doing: one thing at a time.

In a world of doing everything at once, it is hard, which hence why many are not mindful but stressed out and suffering.

The next time you eat, take a moment to give thanks, be grateful for the food on your plate and take your time to notice when you are 80% full.

Then go on a walk.

“Body movement can aid your digestion by promoting stimulation of the stomach and intestines, causing food to move through more rapidly” — Healthline (read more for all the benefits of a digestion walk)

Start your day or end your day

Ideally, I would love to wake up and take a morning walk daily, but I don’t have the time to get out and come back, nor a dog to provide me with this excuse… yet ;)

I start my day with QiGong, Yoga, and journaling. Then I shower, make breakfast, and feel ready for the day before checking my phone.

Mostly, I end my day with a sunset walk because I noticed last summer that I would sleep way better.

Then I researched, and it seemed to be true for a good reason!

Walking after you have eaten promotes digestion, making you healthier and energetic.

You know that slump after food? Most likely, it is due to overeating or not eating the right things that your body can turn into good energy…

The sunset provides us with relaxation while also releasing melatonin and serotonin, making the conditions for us to rest better.

We all know how beautiful a sunset can be, too! The sight of it sends us into a state of gratitude and heightens our vibrations naturally.

This is my walk in the fields around the corner from where I live. I am so grateful I can escape here daily to restore my energy.

I know many people suffer from sleep deprivation.

When I started being a well-being coach for a startup back in 2019, I was working with overworked people.

It was a big hit to me because I felt they were so disconnected… in more ways than one.

I helped them with their nutrition, nurturing their mind with meditation, and helping them with their soul work.

Through this, I truly noticed the holistic approach is the best approach as we are not just a body or a brain, but we are souls and energy living in a temple of godliness that needs care.

Are you truly taking care of your body, mind, and soul?

Isn’t it funny how easy it is to move your body only 15 minutes a day on a walk after you have eaten lunch or dinner, and you will feel the positive effects almost instantly.

“Positive thinking is seeing the clouds and reckoning they will clear for the sun to shine through, rather than sanctioning rain to dampen down your day.” — Chill Out and Cheer Up: A Ten-Step Guide

Transform your life with 3 small steps:

Start slow, build up momentum Go for a digestion stroll after eating Start or end your day with a walk

In German, we say “Spaziergang” which means a stroll. It is part of the culture here, and so many people go on walks. It is also a part of my lifestyle since I can remember.

Then I had coaching clients in the USA, and they laughed at me when I said to go on a walk. I get that maybe Europe is more made for light walks, but you can make anything happen if you want to.

Nature is always there for you.

The one thing I see people doing that PLEASE don’t do is looking down (even if they aren’t on their phone sometimes). The power of LOOKING UP allows us to get out of our head and into our body, into gratitude, and alignment.

I go on walks without my phone, so I invite you to do the same.

Mindful walks are the way forward to healing.

Let me know how you get on!

The Power of Mindful Walking

Most people scroll their phones or listen to chaotic news while walking.

But when you walk without distractions — just you, your breath, and your surroundings — your nervous system shifts into a parasympathetic state, the healing "rest and digest" mode.

Nature exposure during walks has been scientifically shown to:

Lower cortisol (the stress hormone)

Reduce blood pressure

Improve immune function

(National Institutes of Health, NIH)

Walking, when done mindfully, actually becomes a form of moving meditation.

It is one of my mindful meditations for the day. Will you join me?

With gratitude

Grace