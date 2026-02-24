Sick of manifestation noise out there telling you to detach, but stay aware because you gotta visualise every detail you want?

Feeling guilty when you rest, as if the never-ending to-do lists, conversations on replay, and monkey mind won’t stop?

So much to do, so little time...

I feel you. I hear you. I GOT YOU!

Less Grind, More Grace.

When you rest and reset, you can manifest (with ease!) and BE your best.

You always put others before yourself. Now it is time to prioritise yourself.

It is time to stop questioning and time to start embodying and BEING all you want to be.

In this guide, you will find:

The five-step method of The Graceful Reset™ to remind you of the truth that the world convinced you was fear.

Why mindful moments and healthy habits are your biggest breakthrough?

What does prioritising yourself and listening to your intuition even mean?

How to embody the feeling and use time as your friend?

When you dance with discipline, your daily rhythm becomes fun. Others are magnetised by your energy of presence, peace, and power!

How the magic unfolded

Last year, post-break-up and near the end of my second degree to be a kindergarten teacher, I decided:

“Everything works out for me, and I trust in divine timing”

which led me to remember I wanted to live in Costa Rica 11 years ago.

I manifested my dream job and packed my life into a suitcase while getting rid of stuff, so I have only 3 boxes to my name.

All that within only 3 months.

3 weeks after graduating, I moved across the world to lead my own new class of kids with calm, confidence, and courage.

-> Psst: Time doesn’t exist with real manifestation: your desire is already conspiring for you. Tap into now.

When starting my first full-time job at 30 as a kindergarten teacher in what felt like paradise, I still wanted to continue my business online as a well-being coach, writer, community facilitator, and yoga teacher, but it felt weird .

So many roles, what is my focus now?

I felt an ick, as if all my efforts weren’t working.

Where were my 10k months I had manifested?

How could I get more followers on Instagram with no plan?

Why didn’t I feel fulfilled showing up in my online community?

I had stuck to building it through all my transitions, but didn’t give myself time to process. Ahhh, that was it... My intuition nudged, and I knew:

Everything had to die for something new to come through.

I continued to surrender and “rest in God”, soon realising during the solitude of the rainy season, the missing link to manifesting nobody talks about:

Rest.

It is about reconnecting with your feminine energy.

She is divine and takes her time, no rush or hustle, as we have been taught.

During many moments in the hammock, post-daily siestas and relaxing, creative ideas came my way, as if God was trying to say:

Rest is what you remind everyone.

The week after, my colleague said exactly that, as I said for the 10000th time to chill out and cheer up (name of my bestselling self-help book written 9 years ago after I lost my best friend).

“Aha!” I thought: my new business is coming into shape.

So I sat with it a lil more. No force, just flow.

I watched the sunsets in awe and knew that there was more.

I am here to support women in their 30s-50s sick of running on standby, knowing they deserve more but can’t turn off their working mind, rushing around for everyone and forgetting to stop, be still, and soften.

First, we chill out.

Then, we cheer up.

Now, we reset, rewire, and rest with grace.

When you do, you

show up as your best, identify your desires or dreams to manifest!

In the quiet, you meet yourself beneath the noise.

Not the optimized version. Not the productive one.

The true one.

Rest teaches discernment. What’s essential. What’s aligned.

What’s ready to be released.

Rest restores rhythm—how you work, how you create, how you live.

This pause wasn’t a retreat from purpose.

It was a return to it.

From this space, something new was born: my business revamped for the women in their 30s - 50s sick of putting everyone before themselves.

This is a way of living and building rooted in presence, integrity, and grace.

Live With Grace has landed and I am so grateful you are here.

In the stillness, you begin to hear yourself again.

Not who you’re performing as—but who you actually are.

Rest reveals what striving never could.

It recalibrates your nervous system, your values, your sense of timing.

You start to move with clarity instead of urgency. With intention instead of force.

This season of rest has been anything but empty.

It’s been preparatory.

Something new has unfolded —rooted in ease, integrity, and grace.

Now you can rest to feel your best.

Purchase your Graceful Reset Guide and reclaim your worth, health, wealth, and happiness with the small steps in daily life that add up.

With gratitude

Grace