Most days, I am the calm in the chaos.

Some days, I cry on the way home (like I am sure you do, too).

One of my kindergarten kids got hurt today.

I felt the shock rush through my body — that deep, primal “protect at all costs” feeling.

And for a moment… I didn’t have it together. Here is how the power of NOT holding it together is GOOD FOR YOU.

If you’re a mum, you know that feeling.

The pressure to always be the steady one. The strong one. The regulated one.

But here’s the truth: we aren’t meant to hold it all together all the time.

Today, I am here to remind you:

You don’t have to grip so tightly. You don’t have to prove you can handle everything.

You don’t have to hold it all together to be a good mum.

Sometimes the most powerful thing you can model for your children is this:

How to slow down. How to feel. How to reset. How to begin again.

Today, my fight-or-flight mode hit hard, and so did responsibility.

One of my kindergarten kids had an injury, and I was shook.

Coming from Germany to Costa Rica has been a 360-degree turn in many ways, especially in my job as a preschool teacher.

The structure and regulations are out the window, while snakes and spiders are everywhere.

“Go with the flow” has always been my motto.

Now, more than ever!!

IN REAL TIME.

At first, when my assistant teacher would get stressed or scared, I would say “vamos fluyuendo” aka “let’s go with the flow,” and it has gotten us through many moments of chaos to curate a calm bubble for our kiddos.

You see, going with the flow ISN’T passive, it is active.

You are probably living a “passive” life where “another day goes by” and you end up feeling empty.

You arent connected.

Not creating or moving.

Not to mention RESTING - That is where the magic happens.

When we rest, inspiration comes, and we feel safe in our bodies.

When our body feels safe, and our nervous system is calm, then we truly feel happy.

But how?

I live in the moment and enjoy living like a child every day, trusting my way.

But today, I cried.

It was hard to see one of my kids fall and feel helpless as she cried.

If you are a mum, you get it better than me: you wanna protect your child in a bubble from the big, bad world, but you can’t and shouldn’t.

When we trust them, they unfold in their beautiful selves.

But that isnt the point I am trying to make.

So I return home on my quad in my head, for the first time in a long time…

Usually, I am looking all around me and singing with gratitude.

Then I get home, and a snake is slithering across my front door.

In that moment, I stop.

I noticed how my “fight or flight” reaction wanted to arise, but instead I decided to watch in awe.

She slithered past, and I thought “wowww”.

I just had to watch and adore, not fear or fret.

I felt God showing me this. A sign of bravery, a sign of “you are doing this”.

When we adapt this way of living, then we flow, grow, and glow.

I had a siesta and treated myself with grace.

I took it slow.

Then I went to a Zumba class to shake it all out!!

OMG, I didn’t tell you about my first snorkelling dive yesterday…

I guess that can wait for tomorrow because that was AMAZING, but also with a similar message:

Go with the flow. Take it slow. let yourself grow.

There is magic in it, and you deserve it.

Coming from Germany to Costa Rica has taught me something raw and real:

You can’t control everything. You can only regulate yourself inside it.

My Graceful Reset isn’t about pretending everything is fine.

It’s about noticing when your fight-or-flight kicks in — and choosing not to live there.

It’s for the mum who is always “on standby”

Feels responsible for everyone’s emotions

Rushes through the day and crashes at night

Rarely gives herself the softness she gives everyone else

This reset is simple but powerful: Pause. Feel. Rest. Regulate. Trust.

Not passive. Active nervous system care. Active inner childhealing by being a child daily.

Less Grind, More Grace.

When you rest and reset, you can manifest (with ease!) and BE your best.

You always put others before yourself. Now it is time to prioritise yourself.

It is time to stop questioning and time to start embodying and BEING all you want to be.

In this guide, you will find: