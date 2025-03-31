Restoring chats, dancing in the kitchen, erupting in tears to laugh and let go, buying daffodils to delight in their growth, retracing past steps to make new memories, airfryer banana bread and a soul-warming coffee, listening to my mind and body in the quiet of long mornings, sipping matcha made with love by a friend, painting and reflecting—this is what prioritising myself looked like this weekend.

Do you permit yourself to rest and restore, without that little voice pushing you to be productive?

Do you fill your cup with small, intentional joys—fresh sheets after a shower, closing your eyes as the sunlight kisses your face, the simple pleasure of being present?

Intentional living, self-care, prioritising yourself—whatever we call it, you deserve it.

Stick with me and you'll get there. It’s called prioritising yourself: our motto for April.

If you’re new, welcome to Mindful Moments, where we focus on purpose, peace, and prioritising love.

You will receive monthly hacks and humble reflections.

This month, our focus is prioritising yourself—not as an act of selfishness, but as an essential practice of self-care and growth.

This month’s focus is: Prioritising yourself This month’s mantra is: I put myself first and find freedom(no, it is not selfish) This month’s reminder: When I prioritise myself, I can show up and be there for others too

Reflecting on Last Week: Loss, Resilience & Realignment

Even through the hurt, I find hope.

I forgot about myself for the past few months.

Only last week did I realise the depth when realigning with my desires.

Only last week did I feel my resilience keeping me upright in times of heartache.

Only last week did I lose you. My hopes, future, and dreams, shattered in a few words. Just. like. that.

Only last week did I remember you. The love and light that shone so bright, even when you weren’t feeling alright.

Only last week did you rediscover your worth and know better things are coming.

Only last week did I focus on myself, as one door slammed in my face, many doors opened to me.

Only last week did I not disregard my sadness but felt it, crying out the disappointment to nap, dance, and smile again.

Only now can you rebuild yourself into who you want to be.

Only now can you see that the world is opening up to thee.

Welcome this month as a time to remind ourselves what the flowers blossoming around us do: When we prioritise ourselves, we grow and inspire others to grow around us.

Love will always find a way — even in the cracks of our hearts, like the cracks of the pavement, new blossoms will spring again.

You learn to love yourself differently each day you show up.

Although my heart breaks, I know love is still my highest gift.

As nature always finds a way, so will your heart — that is a human being’s humbling piece of art.

Last month, the focus on inner calm became my daily anchor to reclaim my peace.

How did you find your daily peace?

Before we continue to the mindful steps to anchor confidence and calm, I have an offering for you, deepening our practice of self-care with two incredible opportunities:

Mindful Practice: Small Steps Every Day

Reencountering who I am as my heart breaks is like speaking to myself like a child again. All will be ok: I am grounded in the fact that no matter what happens, I am ok.

I have always embraced heartache as an opportunity to flourish, forgive, and find my way again. It takes discipline, observing, and reflecting.

How are you using your time to prioritise yourself?

1. Observe Without Judgment: What are you saying to yourself? What do you feel in your body?

Notice without reacting.

You are in control of what you think, so take the lead.

Sure, I will allow myself to feel sad or disappointed if that arises, but I won’t fester in it until the negative emotions drown me out and take me down.

I let the emotions come up, cry, write, find a creative outlet, talk to a friend, dance it out, and then return to my basis state: joy.

I am at peace and you are too.

That is our baseline: always access by tuning within and disconnecting.

I know you can be your worst enemy, I have been there. Stop yourself from wallowing by becoming aware, taking care, and moving forward.

2. Become disciplined in mind and body:

Say to yourself, "I am safe. I forgive myself. I honour my path.”

The more disciplined you become in your mind translates into your life.

I feel this word has a negative connotation.

I see a teacher showing authority at the front of the classroom.

Discipline is more divine and delightful.

It is what restores me through routine and rituals that heal me from within.

I dance with discipline when I wash my dishes to good music or put on a podcast and vacuum around as I soak in the movement and moment.

There is a way to make everything you gotta do fun. Make it fun.

Sounds easy, can be easy. Tell me what you think.

Reflection Prompts

Take a few moments to journal about these prompts:

Am I respecting my path and dreams?

How am I showing up for myself daily?

Am I feeling seen and heard by loved ones… and myself?

Imagine waking up with a deep sense of peace, no anxiety gnawing at you—just clarity, confidence, and excitement for the day ahead.

That is all I got in me, sunshine seekers.

I have laid back and let myself rest this weekend, but within that space, so much sadness and disgrace arose, then I reformed it into hope and redirection.

Although my heart breaks and the future I hoped for is no more, I realign with the timing of the divine.

You don’t need to be shaken by every stress or sadness, but feel through it and learn to deal with hope and joy for every new day.

So yes, I am prioritising myself again.

Waking up and feeling grateful.

Are you joining me?

With gratitude,

Grace