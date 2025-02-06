Yesterday I went live for the first time in my new online community.

I felt so aligned with sharing the vision, the why, and what’s ahead—and it’s just the beginning.

Good things are coming, and I couldn’t be more excited to help you navigate life’s ups and downs with a supportive and safe space.

Over the past five years, I’ve coached people from their early 20s to their late 50s—guiding them through career changes, burnout, relationships, and the search for deeper meaning.

No matter their stage of life, the same struggles come up repeatedly: stress, overwork, feeling stuck, and not knowing how to move forward.

But here’s what everyone misses:

We seek a lot from the outside: attention, validation and the rest.

But guess what? It starts within.

What’s it?

Peace.

The balance you crave comes from your peace within.

Balance isn’t about doing everything—it’s about doing the right things with intention.

Read that again. Do you resonate with it or does it feel confronting?

Most think balance means evenly splitting time between work, relationships, family, and self-care.

In reality, true balance comes from aligning your body, mind, and soul so your daily actions support the life you want.

That’s exactly why I created Healing Hearts Hub because…

The other thing people forget about these days

Healing is social—we grow, transform, and create lasting change together.

When being a part of my community, we navigate emotions more easily, build healthier habits, and finally feel grounded in who we are.

Isn’t that what everyone wants?

Here's my take: the presence of others helps us towards healing. But I might be wrong. What's your experience been?

The two biggest aspirations of people

Status and freedom from fear.

When recently listening to a podcast with Seth Godin, he shared this so I don’t want to take credit! But it hit me.

Status revolves around how you are seen by others.

Do you want to be seen in a positive light?

We need your light now more than ever in our hard-to-navigate world.

Fear is another story: it is an emotion we will all experience now and forever (especially in the world we live in!).

But there are ways we can befriend it and find faith.

Fear is also a chapter in my self-help book because I noticed at 21:

Fear controls so many people’s lives, not letting them reach their potential.

— one being my best friend who was taken away from me too soon, but inspired me to be a lightworker and where I am right now to help others as I tried so much with him.

Fear and status come naturally when you start to love yourself, treat yourself with grace, step into your power etc etc.

So are you happy with how you are seen and feel like you can navigate your fear healthily?

I would love to know, so please:

If you are looking for more deep connection and sustainable transformation, then we are here waiting for you in Healing Hearts Hub.

A year from now, you’ll look back and realize you feel lighter.

More present.

More grateful.

More you.

And it starts with a single step.

With love

Grace

