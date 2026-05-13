Hey love,

Day 3. And what a day to talk about doubt.

Today I am doing something that, not so long ago, a very loud voice in my head told me I had no business doing.

I am holding my first live parenting workshop — Chill Out and Raise Up — right here in the school I teach in Costa Rica. In person. With real mothers.

It is our school’s beautiful rancho that I go to ecstatic dance every other Sunday in.

It is the place I first entered and envisioned myself holding classes and workshops…

Only a few months ago, and now look at me?

I DID NOT LET DOUBT DETER ME.

Here I am dancing in it during the Guanacaste festival.

IF this were me 5 years ago, I would be going through all these questions in my head:

Who am I to stand up and teach this?

What if nobody comes?

What if they come and leave disappointed?

Doubt is clever like that.

It dresses itself up as humility. As realism.

As that sensible friend who just wants to protect you.

But what it’s really doing — if you let it — is keeping you small.

Keeping you quiet. Keeping you exactly where you are.

What does doubt sound like to you? Holding you back daily??

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“Dominate the doubt before it takes dominion over you.”

That’s the line from this chapter that I come back to again and again.

Because doubt doesn’t disappear. I don’t think it’s supposed to. I think it shows up every single time we are about to do something that matters.

Which means if doubt is visiting you right now, you’re probably on the right track.

I almost didn’t bring this book out.

Chill Out and Cheer Up was on the back burner for a few years…

WAITING UNTIL THE DAY!

There was a version of me — exhausted, in a clinic in Germany, barely holding herself together — who genuinely believed nobody needed what she had to say.

That it had all been said before.

That she wasn’t enough of an expert, hadn’t healed enough of herself, hadn’t figured out enough of life to put words on a page and call it wisdom.

And yet.

Here we are.

I kept writing because I kept thinking about one woman.

Sitting somewhere, feeling like she was failing at something she was actually doing beautifully — just while exhausted, and unseen, and running on empty.

I wrote it for her.

It turns out she’s everywhere. She might even be you.

I am here to remind you to rest and to show up as your best.

🌿 Today’s tiny shift from the book:

The next time doubt shows up, don’t fight it.

Don’t try to positive-think your way past it.

Just ask one question: “What are you trying to protect me from?”

The answer will tell you everything.

A little something for my paid subscribers coming soon 🌱

Today’s workshop — Chill Out and Raise Up — is based on my Parent Handbook, a companion guide to this book written specifically for mothers. It walks through each of the ten chapters through the lens of your child’s world, because here is the truth:

Your inner world is your child’s outer world.

The recording of today’s workshop will be available for paid subscribers.

Stay tuned.

Tomorrow we go into Fear. And I promise — it’s not what you think you’re afraid of.

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With gratitude, Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace