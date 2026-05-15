Hey love,

Day 5. Halfway. Can you feel it?

Today’s chapter is the one that surprises people most. When I tell them the next step is about greed, I watch their faces shift. A little uncomfortable. A little defensive.

Greed? But I’m a mother. I give everything.

Exactly.

That’s exactly what I mean.

The greed I’m talking about has nothing to do with money or ambition or wanting more than your share.

It’s the hunger that grows quietly in women who have been giving and giving and giving — and one day find themselves grasping.

Scrolling endlessly. Comparing. Consuming.

Reaching for something they can’t even name.

That reaching? That’s not greed.

That’s starvation.

Living in scarcity can also be greedy. Living in abundance is where greed turns to love, expansion, embodiment, and all you are meant for!

I know this feeling intimately.

There were seasons of my life where I was so busy pouring into everyone else that I had completely forgotten what filled me up.

I didn’t even know what I enjoyed anymore, what I needed. What was mine.

And so I reached. For the phone. For the next thing. For the version of someone else’s life that looked, from the outside, like it had something mine was missing.

“Working with children reminds me how we are all born with a natural need to give. Empathy. The need to be seen. The need to help and give without expecting anything in return. It is in us all.”

That’s from this chapter. We are born givers.

But somewhere along the way, giving became our only mode.

And we forgot that receiving is not selfish.

It is necessary.

When I visited Kenya at eighteen, I met children who had almost nothing by Western standards. No toys, no screens, no carefully curated routines.

They were the most joyful, generous, alive children I had ever seen.

They shared everything — food, laughter, games — with no expectation of return.

Joy does not live in things. It lives in connection.

And the most important connection you keep forgetting to tend to?

The one with yourself.

🌿 Today’s tiny shift from the book:

The next time you notice yourself reaching for the phone, for food, for something you can’t quite name —

Pause. Put your hand on your heart. And ask:

“What do I actually need right now?”

Not what you should need. Not what would be convenient. What is true?

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Even if you can’t give it to yourself immediately, just knowing changes everything.

Tomorrow we slow all the way down.

Little Things. My favourite chapter.

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With love, Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace