Hey love,

I want to tell you something nobody told me when I needed it most.

You don’t need to try harder to be okay. You need to soften smarter.

That’s it. Everything I’m about to share with you over the next ten days lives inside that one sentence.

It’s pretty crazy when you think about how we’ve all been taught that doing more leads to succeeding and achieving more… blablabla.

I believed that for years.

Until I had a breakdown and burnout.

I was a freelance yoga teacher, a well-being coach, a healing facilitator, a writer, and an English teacher. I was on the go constantly, giving and giving.

I ended up forgetting myself completely in the equation.

Then my body did what minds pushed past their limit eventually do. It stopped.

Five years ago, I found myself in a mental clinic in Germany — no choice but to be still.

In that stillness, something shifted.

I didn’t need to push harder.

I needed to soften smarter.

But how? My mind was racing more than ever, and I felt my body physically hurting from the pressure of life. I had no choice but to surrender, strangely.

It was also there, in that quiet (and boredom being constantly bullied by my mind), that I finally got my book, Chill Out and Cheer Up, out into the world — a book I had written four years earlier while grieving the sudden loss of my best friend.

Two of the heaviest things I’d carried, and somehow they became the foundation of everything I now teach and embody.

I know you know this feeling.

The constant need. Pick the kids up. Plan the meals. Show up. Scroll. Compare.

The low hum of being stuck, sad, overstimulated and somehow still feeling like you’re not doing enough.

That feeling is not a sign that you’re failing.

It’s a sign that you’ve been running on empty for too long.

This series is my answer to that feeling.

Starting tomorrow, I’m walking through the ten chapters of my revised book Chill Out and Cheer Up with you one letter, one chapter, one small shift, every day for ten days.

Here’s where we’re going:

Pressure. Positive Thinking. Doubt. Fear. Greed. Little Things. Nature. Connection. Solitude. Love Yourself.

Each one is a place we get stuck.

Each one holds a way through — not a fix, not a five-step plan.

Just a gentle switch. From what’s depleting you, to what will ground you.

Your nervous system needs a reset. Mine definitely did during the months in the clinic over Corona time. It was hell.

Now? I am in paradise, living my dream life in Costa Rica. I am here to remind you that with rest and surrender, you can make your dreams come true and flow.

Costa Rica was calling me for over a decade. I finally took the chance last August.

Nine months in, I am grounded and content. My soul sings daily, waking up to the roosters early (even if it is 3 am LOL!).

You DONT know you are meant for more, you ARE MEANT FOR MORE.

Your soul won’t stop reminding you until you prioritise and centre yourself.

AKA the manifestation of anxiety-ridden mornings, doubting yourself constantly while questioning “what should I do” or “who am I”, stressed out spots or pains in your body… all of these are signs from your soul to WAKE UP and smell the coffeeeee!! Not literally. But the beauty that is brewing deep inside you.

This is my gift to you — all of it, free, arriving in your inbox every morning.

In the next 10 days, you will be reminded about your power within.

I will share excerpts with you from my ten-step guide, reviewed as a “mental hygiene guide” to get you through daily life and back to YOU, back to LOVE:

If these letters land for you — if you find yourself saving them, returning to them, or sending them to a friend who needs them — I’d love for you to come a little closer when the time comes.

I’ll be sharing something special at the end of the series. 🌱

For now — be here. Tomorrow’s letter arrives in the morning.

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With gratitude and a newfound glow,

Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace