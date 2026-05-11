Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Dr. Benjamin Koch's avatar
Dr. Benjamin Koch
3d

There is a very particular kind of exhaustion that comes from knowing you are meant for more while still trying to survive environments that continuously ask you to become smaller, quieter, easier, less intense, less visible, less yourself.

And I think many women silently carry that tension for years.

Not because they are lost.

But because deep down they already know the life they are supposed to grow into - and reality keeps negotiating with that knowing every single day.

The beautiful part is that the knowing rarely disappears.

It waits. Quietly. Patiently. Beneath all the noise. 💛

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Alicia Kwon's avatar
Alicia Kwon
3d

I am deeply in a place for relating to this as I move through a divorce and a child struggling to launch, among other things. I love love love this message “soften smarter.”

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