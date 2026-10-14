Hi friends,
Tomorrow night, we go live.
Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm CST, 6pm Pacific and 9pm Eastern.
Why Do I Keep Choosing People Who Don’t Choose Me?
With Sanaiyah Gurnamal → [RSVP link]
Tap RSVP, and Substack will remind you before we start.
Here’s what I’d love for you to do between now and then.
Don’t try to answer the question. Just notice.
Even write it down… as an avid journaler my whole life, I swear to the commitment.
My mind dump then reminds me of what is blocking me or what I need to release.
Notice who you’ve been drawn to, what it felt like at the start, and what it felt like when you realised they weren’t choosing you back.
That feeling in the pit of the stomach is worth bringing with you.
Then bring one question.
It can be about a relationship you’re in, one you’ve left, or one you keep wondering about. There will be time to ask live, and nobody is going to judge you for it.
I’ll be right there with my own.
A few things to know:
It’s free
It’s 30 to 40 minutes
You can join from your phone in the Substack app
If you miss it, the recording will be waiting for you here
And if you’d like to take the two-minute Love Blocks Quiz beforehand about what’s blocking you, here’s the link (affiliate link, free either way)
Take a walk tonight if you can, and I’ll see you tomorrow.
With gratitude,
Grace
Grace, the invitation to arrive with an honest question, even when the answer feels elusive, creates a welcoming starting point for a conversation many people find difficult to begin. I'd be particularly interested in how you and Sanaiyah approach the moment when someone finally expresses what they need from a relationship and must decide what to make of the response. The willingness to ask deserves attention, and so does the courage to take another person's actions seriously when deciding what comes next. I appreciate the compassion you're bringing to this conversation and the space you're creating for people to explore their experiences without fear of judgment.
Grace, I think there is an important distinction between loving someone and continuing to wait for that person to love us in the same way. We cannot decide what another person feels, but we can decide what we do with the reality they show us. Sometimes the deeper question is not why we were drawn to someone who didn’t choose us, but why we continued to stay after we understood that the feeling wasn’t mutual. For me, that is where self-respect, acceptance and personal responsibility begin to meet.