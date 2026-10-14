Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
Oct 14

Grace, the invitation to arrive with an honest question, even when the answer feels elusive, creates a welcoming starting point for a conversation many people find difficult to begin. I'd be particularly interested in how you and Sanaiyah approach the moment when someone finally expresses what they need from a relationship and must decide what to make of the response. The willingness to ask deserves attention, and so does the courage to take another person's actions seriously when deciding what comes next. I appreciate the compassion you're bringing to this conversation and the space you're creating for people to explore their experiences without fear of judgment.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
MRI's avatar
MRI
Oct 14

Grace, I think there is an important distinction between loving someone and continuing to wait for that person to love us in the same way. We cannot decide what another person feels, but we can decide what we do with the reality they show us. Sometimes the deeper question is not why we were drawn to someone who didn’t choose us, but why we continued to stay after we understood that the feeling wasn’t mutual. For me, that is where self-respect, acceptance and personal responsibility begin to meet.

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