Hi friends,

Tomorrow night, we go live.

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm CST, 6pm Pacific and 9pm Eastern.

Why Do I Keep Choosing People Who Don’t Choose Me?

With Sanaiyah Gurnamal → [RSVP link]

Tap RSVP, and Substack will remind you before we start.

Here’s what I’d love for you to do between now and then.

Don’t try to answer the question. Just notice.

Even write it down… as an avid journaler my whole life, I swear to the commitment.

My mind dump then reminds me of what is blocking me or what I need to release.

Notice who you’ve been drawn to, what it felt like at the start, and what it felt like when you realised they weren’t choosing you back.

That feeling in the pit of the stomach is worth bringing with you.

Then bring one question.

It can be about a relationship you’re in, one you’ve left, or one you keep wondering about. There will be time to ask live, and nobody is going to judge you for it.

I’ll be right there with my own.

A few things to know:

It’s free

It’s 30 to 40 minutes

You can join from your phone in the Substack app

If you miss it, the recording will be waiting for you here

And if you’d like to take the two-minute Love Blocks Quiz beforehand about what’s blocking you, here’s the link (affiliate link, free either way)

Take a walk tonight if you can, and I’ll see you tomorrow.

With gratitude,

Grace