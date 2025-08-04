If you’ve ever felt like you give too much, speak too little, or carry emotional weight that no one else sees, this piece is for you.

If you know deep down that you can’t keep riding the wave of a stressful life to only feel calm when summer holidays arrive to reset your nervous system, this is for you.

I’ve walked that quiet road—the one where boundaries were absent and burnout felt noble. I broke. In that breaking, I blossomed.

Here, I share the deeper truths I’ve lived through—the kind no book can teach.

You’ll find reflections on the need for boundaries and how healing begins not in fixing others but returning home to yourself.

If you’re longing to live more boldly, love more consciously, and listen more closely to your body and soul, these insights will make you feel whole. (And so will becoming a paid subscriber.)

The more we honour our inner truth, the more space we make for others to do the same. My story is also your story.

This award may celebrate sunshine, but I believe our radiance is born from the shadows we dare to meet and rise from. 🌞What a wonderful opportunity to share and care a bit more about my sunshine self🌞

Sunshine Blogger Award : Feeling, Dealing, Healing

Being nominated for the Sunshine Blogger Award isn’t just a recognition—it's a moment to pause and reflect, to let you into parts of me that are often kept quiet.

A Note to My Readers

Nataliya Falevich ’s questions for those becoming :

What part of you stayed silent the longest, and what finally gave it the courage to speak?

The part of me unaware of the meaning of a “Boundary”:

The concept that people could walk all over me because I give generously.

The time I gave so much for free that it was time for me to break down to be free.

The courage came slowly, but surely. After my mental breakdown in 2020.

I finally learnt how boundaries are there to protect your peace, a gift to engage with your intuition and know you are worthy.

I started saying no, speaking up, shedding conditions, and learning that what stayed silent for so long was the fear of speaking up and being mean, but I had it wrong: boundaries are rooted in kindness — now I can show up fully for myself and others.

When love failed you, what did you learn about yourself that no teacher or book could ever teach?

So much. I could write a book about it and all the heartbreaks I have been through!

The biggest lesson from my most recent break-up four months ago is knowing I am not too much, but I am a symphony of feelings and a soul that feels deeply.

Oh, and you can’t change anyone, even if you really want to.

You can only change yourself, and that is the gift of life to live, learn, and love.

What is the deepest truth your body has been trying to tell you, over and over again?

Listen.

Always listen.

Our bodies only suffer because we have stopped listening.

That chronic pain you suffer from comes from emotions stored up, wishing to be heard and wanting to be released.

I have finally been able to listen to my body and serve her with grace and gratitude.

What do you write about?

I write about the emotional education you didn’t learn in school or at home.

I write about the real-life heartaches and heartbreaks that you can learn from, and not just suffer from. Within every loss is a win.

I write about mental health and how mental hygiene is essential for a fulfilled life.

I write about the little things that mean the most.

I write about mindful living and making your mind the best place to be.

I write about embracing the present moment.

I write about self-love and self-acceptance.

I write about true self-development that stems from within: your inner peace.

I write about awareness being the key to being truly happy.

My books are “guides you don’t see every day but are like a conversation with a friend”.

Why?

Since I can remember, I have used writing as my tool to understand, reflect, and release.

I transmute my pain into wisdom by writing.

Since losing my best friend at 21, I honed my ability to lead with love.

I am a firm believer that we all have the power to lead a happy and healthy life.

I write to remind people:

Of all that you have forgotten underneath the layers and conditioning,

it is OK to not feel OK; emotional intelligence and healing can lead the way.

Life has its ups and downs, but you can grow and glow through it

What’s something you believe deeply, even if it’s unpopular?

Hmmm, good one. I can’t think of something that may be unpopular to others.

I believe we are all One.

Hence why we can heal collectively and rise vibrationally. We are all energy.

What part of your life shapes your writing the most?

All parts! Aha! Recently, I was reminded through my heartbreak that my best inspiration for writing comes from heartache and pain.

I guess I am a true artist ;)

I can transmute my pain into wisdom, hence why it is my best tool to heal and for therapy. Not only for myself, but for others.

What do you long for right now?

I long for world peace.

I long for all my loved ones to be truly at peace and harmony.

I long for them to experience the deep peace within that I do.

I long for them to be comforted by their internal peace.

What’s a small ritual that keeps you grounded?

I have a toolbox full of rituals! If I had to choose one that always grounds me, it would be my endless cups of tea.

I am known to make at least 3 cups of tea daily (yes, I’m a true Brit aha).

A cuppa tea is so much more than an act of drinking, but the act of releasing and relaxing. Not to mention, I am obsessed with yogitea’s quotes hehe.

When do you feel most alive?

Teaching yoga or Qigong! I absolutely love being present with my students, shining my light, flowing together, and igniting a positive energy.

My soul comes alive when I help others heal. For me, that is real.

What’s a truth you’re still learning to live with?

Ooh, good one… Not taking things personally, maybe?

This is something I have been working on for the past year, and I would say I have come pretty far, but there is always room for improvement!

What do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for bringing an emotional education to children and adults alike worldwide. I am remembered for being a sunshine by bringing hope and happiness to those around me!

Who are you when you’re not creating or working?

Grace. I’ve always been myself. It is one of my superpowers. I have never strived to look or be like others, or had a role model. I have always been the one to have my style, be quirky, and be me. When I am not creating or working, I am most likely laughing, chatting, and living in the present moment.

Gratitude expressed is a gift from the heart

Thank you, fellow sunflower, for always showing up on Substack

. I honour your openness and vulnerability.

as you are

Thank you for your heartfelt questions that reflect my deepest secrets about holistic healing.

Thank you. I adore your ambition to be remembered as an inspiring woman. Never let anyone tell you different:

Anything is possible if you believe in it. As I used to say in my younger years:

Be you. Be free. Be everything you want to be: This was my personalised mantra and has always served as my reminder to follow my heart (my bio on my private Instagram account since I was 19!).

My nominees and fellow Substackers, I am SO grateful for!

