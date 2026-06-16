I’m going to be honest with you today, because that’s the only way I know how to show up.

This morning I woke up feeling meh. But sat in my garden with a cuppa tea before riding my quad to work (which always gets me buzzed up!)

I felt dizzy. Bloated. Headache. Sore throat. Not exactly the glowing Monday energy I’d love to project. I told my kindergarten kids and breathed deeper than usual.

1pm hits and I cant do it anymore. The first thing my mind did — because of course it did — was reach for an excuse. New moon energy. Mercury something. The cosmos is just doing its thing.

Maybe that’s true. But here’s what’s also true:

I can take responsibility for how I feel without beating myself up about it.

Both things can exist at the same time.

I returned home.

Slept for 3 hours.

I didnt even let that guilty aunty come up, but went for a walk instead.

Got caught in the storm and lightening after my LONESOME walk (couldnt believe I was on the beach alone!) but felt refreshing.

“The new moon might be a factor. My choices last week might also be a factor. Peace means I can hold both without needing to collapse into one story.”

Most people don’t choose peace.

Not really.

Especially you, momma…

Most of us are living in a low-grade hum of fight or flight

chasing the next achievement, the next distraction, the next version of ourselves that finally deserves to rest.

I wrote Chill Out and Cheer Up because I was one of those people.

I still have my moments. Like today.

One Goodreads reader described the book as feeling “like I’d spoken with a friend and was being given some great advice and support.”

That is the whole point. Not perfection. Not performing wellness.

THAT is draining you more than you think…

Just a friend saying — hey, you don’t have to keep running.

That’s what COACH is for, too.

It exists to remind you of something you already know but keep forgetting in the noise:

You have the power to slow down.

You have the power to choose differently.

You have the power to stop reacting and start living intentionally.

Peace isn’t waiting for you at the end of the journey. It’s a choice available right now, even on a bloated, headachy Monday.

So today, I’m not pretending I feel amazing.

I’m choosing to be gentle with myself anyway.

I’m drinking water. I’m moving slowly. I just made golden milk with my fresh coconut milk, but my tummy is still MEh…

I’m writing to you instead of pushing through something that doesn’t need to be pushed through.

I’ve shown up here every Monday since November 2024.

Not because every week feels inspired. Not because I always feel well.

But because showing up for this newsletter is how I prioritise myself and how I show you what that actually looks like in real life.

Even today, feeling the way I do, I’m still here. That’s the practice.

That’s the flex. Not the highlight reel.

The quiet, unglamorous choice to take care of yourself and keep your word to yourself even when it’s hard.

What would it look like if you chose peace today? not because everything is perfect, but because you decided it was enough?

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With love from Costa Rica 🌿

Grace

Ready to Chill Out and Cheer Up? The revised edition, 5 years later from Paradise instead of the mental clinic, is out. It’s full of the real talk, the gentle tools, and reminders you didn’t know you needed.

I appreciate you being here.

Since you subscribed to Live with Grace, you are here to slow your pace:

You don’t have to push harder; you need to soften smarter.

My resources for us to rest and be our best together:

🌻 My bestselling self-help book Chill Out and Cheer Up, new revised edition, written for the version of you who is ready to come home to herself.

🌻 The Parents Handbook Guide, your companion for more presence, peace, and play with your children every day. Chill Out and Raise UP!

🌻 Join The Seed circle, a soft space to hug your nervous system and nurture your inner child for more peace, prosperity, and play in daily life!