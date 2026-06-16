Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Derek Hughes's avatar
Derek Hughes
18h

"Don't force, but remember." That subtitle is doing a lot of work without raising its voice.

What you're describing, the conscious decision not to manufacture a feeling, is actually one of the hardest spiritual disciplines there is.

A lot of what passes for peace is just suppression with better branding.

What you found by breathing deeper and telling the kids is something closer to the real thing.

The ancient word for it is shalom, which means something more like wholeness-under-pressure than the absence of difficulty.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
1d

Grace, this feels refreshingly honest because peace is shown here in the middle of a body that does not feel well, a day that does not look polished, and a mind that still wants a tidy explanation. The sentence about holding the new moon and last week’s choices together without collapsing into one story feels especially wise, because so much self-care gets distorted into either blame or avoidance. I appreciate the way you make peace practical: going home, sleeping, walking, moving slowly, drinking water, writing without pretending, and keeping your word to yourself without turning wellness into another performance. That kind of gentleness is harder than it sounds, and it may be one of the clearest signs that a person is learning to live differently.

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