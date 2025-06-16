Do you enjoy silence and feel safe in it? You may look at others and question “how do they do it?” as they step boldly out of their comfort zone, moving to another country, learning new languages, and putting themselves out there…

But guess what? As I was teaching QiYoga yesterday, I realised it is not always about loud growth for all to see, but what matters most is how you show up in the silence.

Stepping out of your comfort zone doesn’t have to be loud to be real. It can be consciously listening and not pushing down your desires, but nurturing them.

Sometimes the most powerful shifts happen in stillness — in how you breathe, dance in your kitchen, make time to be with yourself and others, read, learn new things, and honour your needs.

Today, I share 6 simple steps for you to look within calmly to step outside confidently.

That is the foundation of where confidence and discomfort collide: it is in how you glide…

How I have been listening to my inner voice and stepping out of my comfort zone… and how you can

Sure, I have stepped boldly out of my comfort zone like that for more than the past decade when moving to Spain at 18 to be an au pair. But it didn’t start there.

I’ve recently gotten back in contact with one of my oldest friends, who knew me and my best friend, who passed away. Therefore, it has been even more nourishing.

She said, “He was your twin fire. Your souls were intertwined and he’d be so proud of you now! Look at all you do - you are amazing Grace. I tell my children about you because I want them to be inspired be you”.

Firstly, I cried.

My heart was FULL. I took a deep breath in and out with pure gratitude for all the beautiful friends God has gifted me with (next month our motto is on friendship!).

Getting back in contact with her has been healing in its way for me, currently navigating a fresh break-up and a breakthrough to what is next to do.

She also reminded me recently how I was always the one in high school to do my own thing and not be the one who stayed on trend with others.

It was in that moment that I remembered how I have actually always stood boldly out of my comfort zone because I am me, and that is lovely.

I wish more of us could be uniquely ourselves, hence why I am also a coach to get you there and love seeing others thrive in their boldness.

It made me realise how being our true selves truly starts with stepping out of our comfort zones to invite self-love and confidence in. Here are my three steps:

Challenge yourself

Prove to yourself that you can do it

Congratulate yourself and be proud of yourself! This cycle continues, and you learn to love yourself more and more, the more you prove to yourself that you can do ANYTHING you put your heart and mind to.

Ok, ok, am I being a bit too delulu?

Good.

I know that the sky is not your limit; your mind is.

So you wanna stop limiting yourself already?

Living with limits is exhausting, and you deserve to live with LOVE leading you.

What are you thinking and envisioning about yourself? Do you care what others think?

Don’t rush the noise, but feel the stillness first and the ripple of doing what your heart desires.

The quiet shifts start to move you inward and further towards your inner wisdom.

The quiet steps are the first steps towards your true purpose… here are my six silent shifts I have been devoting to myself recently, and how I am hence making my dreams come true while my friends ask me, “Wow, how did you manifest this?”

