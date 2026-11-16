As I lay here on my sofa with my puppy this Sunday eve, I'm constantly being reminded by her how play and rest go hand in hand…

But humans these days? We've forgotten the power of rest and think we are robots lol!!

I burnt out and had a mental breakdown, so I know what I'm talking about.

Especially you, mama, pushing yourself aside.

This is for you.

What if I told you that your next reset doesn't need to cost you a fortune, take up your entire weekend, or involve booking another retreat?

We live in a world that constantly tells us we need more:

more experiences, more self-development, more productivity, more things to buy in order to feel better….

What if the reset you've been craving is simpler?

Perhaps it's not another thing to add to your already-full plate, but a few intentional moments to take things off it.

I've put together something for you today that you can start practising without

spending lots of money,

sacrificing hours of your day,

or completely rearranging your life.

Read until the end for a little reset you can begin today. No expensive wellness retreat required. Just you, a little intention, and a willingness to give yourself some grace.

Surrender, just be, chill out and cheer up (yes, the name of my bestselling self-help book that's “more than a book, but a guide to life on navigating ups and downs and finding your way back to yourself”)

Here's your invitation to slow down, soften your grip on life, and remember what has been within you all along.

For a long time, I thought becoming a better version of myself meant doing more.

More learning.

More healing.

More reading.

More courses.

More working on myself.

More trying to get somewhere I hadn't quite arrived at yet.

While I'm forever a student of life, something has fundamentally shifted in the way I approach my own wellbeing.

Sometimes the most powerful thing we can do for ourselves is stop.

Not give up. Not lose ambition. Not stop dreaming.

Simply stop pushing.

Stop treating rest as something we have to earn.

Stop believing that our worth is measured by our productivity.

Stop searching outside ourselves for answers that might become clearer when we finally get quiet enough to listen.

What if the next chapter of your life doesn't require more effort, but more grace?

A different relationship with yourself

Since moving to Costa Rica, I've become increasingly intentional about the way I live.

The early mornings (and nights!!)

The movement. The journaling. The cacao. The ocean. The moments of doing absolutely nothing.

None of these things are about creating another elaborate wellness routine to keep up with.

They're about creating space to actually experience my life.

After a decade of working in wellbeing, teaching yoga, coaching, writing, and navigating my own healing journey, I've come to appreciate something deeply:

We don't always need another breakthrough.

Sometimes we need a breath.

We need to come back into our bodies, reconnect with what matters, and remember that we are allowed to enjoy the lives we're building along the way.

I call this a graceful reset.

Less grind, more grace.

I created The Graceful Reset™ as an invitation to approach yourself and your life differently.

Not through force.

Not through another list of things you should be doing.

Not through the pressure to become someone else.

But through rest, reflection, reconnection and the willingness to receive.

Because receiving is a practice, too.

Receiving support.

Receiving love.

Receiving rest without guilt.

Receiving the goodness that already exists in your life.

Side story: my quad is broken, so the past two weeks having to ask others for lifts and help has exceeded my comfort… and made me realise how willing people are to help out. It gives us a feeling of meaning and duty!

After all helping others is helping yourself too. Spreading love. Altruism is the key to happiness, remember? I dive into that in my book.

This is your invitation.

If you've been feeling a little disconnected from yourself, overwhelmed by the constant doing, or simply longing for a softer way of living, I'd love to share this with you.

You don't need to wait until burnout to give yourself permission to pause.

You don't need to have everything figured out.

You don't need to become more worthy of the life you want.

You can begin again, gently.

The Graceful Reset™ – Rest to Remember & Receive is available here

💛

A little reminder from me to you:

You are not behind. You are not a project that needs fixing. And you don't have to spend your entire life becoming someone else.

Sometimes, the greatest transformation is remembering who you already are.

With gratitude and grace,

Grace 💛

Presence over pressure. Always.