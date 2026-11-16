Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Ekaterina Breous, PhD, PCC 🇨🇭's avatar
Ekaterina Breous, PhD, PCC 🇨🇭
4h

I really connect with this. We can become so focused on improving ourselves that self-improvement turns into another source of pressure. At what point does becoming a better version of ourselves stop being growth and start becoming a way of telling ourselves we're not enough?

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MRI
6h

Grace, your reflections on giving and receiving resonate with something I’ve been discovering in my own life. For decades, helping others came naturally to me, often at the expense of my own wellbeing. Only much later did I understand that kindness also needs to extend to ourselves. Your story about learning to accept help captures that beautifully.

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