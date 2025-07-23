💛Thank you for being part of Mindful Moments. If these reflections resonate with you, and you value calm, clarity, and courage in your life, become a paid subscriber. I honour your interest in cultivating deeper emotional awareness, and you deserve to heal in mind, body, and soul, as I have. Your support keeps this space alive and allows you to thrive.💛

You aren’t broken — you are disconnected.

You aren’t lonely — you are responding naturally to an unnatural way of living.

If you are lonely, you are not alone— loneliness is a worldwide epidemic.

You have only forgotten the best ingredients to life: each other.

What if loneliness is your body’s ancient wisdom, calling you back to what is always needed: community, rhythm, and belonging?

We invite you to explore a way of healing that is not rooted in fixing ourselves, but in remembering who we are with others.

This is a gentle call to reclaim your well-being with each other.

Today, you will learn how to reconnect as a real cure to your issues with 6 practical strategies for you to cultivate real, lasting connections.

To reconnect with one another is what makes us deeply human.

We aren’t here to fix you, but remind you what you have lost — and choose to return.

In this month’s Mindful Moments, we’re diving into July’s motto:

The Power of Connection and Community

Today’s spotlight shines on

who is

Rewilding Mental Health Through Connection!

Hi! I’m Sophie Francis, and I write about healing through reconnection—reconnection to the earth, to real food, to movement, and meaning.

My lens on mental health is shaped by ancestral wisdom and the belief that many of our modern struggles—especially loneliness—are symptoms of disconnection.

I explore how returning to a slower, more rooted way of living can help us feel human again.

Three Reasons We Need Community (Especially Now) Connection matters more than ever before .

1. We’re not meant to do life alone.

We are living in a time of worldwide mental health crisis.

But so many of the symptoms we categorise as mental illness are symptoms of isolation.

Humans evolved in small, close-knit groups–tribes–but today we spend our lives behind screens and in single-bedroom apartments.

The disconnect between our ancient biology and our modern lives is leaving us more depressed and anxious than ever before.