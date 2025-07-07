Hey sunshine seekers, deep feelers, and brave healers,

You want to feel calm in the chaos, connected through the discomfort, and confident enough to trust your next leap, even when fear tries to tag along.

I feel you, because I’m walking that path too.

And today, I want to share how I’ve been navigating my BIG CHANGES with less fear, more faith, and a whole lot of community, so YOU CAN TOO!

You’re not alone—and you never have to walk through change without support again.

As I navigate a load of change— break-up led to breakthrough, ending studies and job, moving to another continent alone— while living more aligned than ever, I notice how many things are on my to-do list…

Yet I am moving through them with grace, gratitude, and calm.

Sure, that fake friend, fear, has wanted to appear…

But I let it show up, then shut it up.

I am now in charge of my mind.

I’ve gone through too much to let old patterns bring me down again (I KNOW what it feels like to be down with depression and misled with anxiety— I was in the mental clinic 5 years ago with psychosis).

Hence why I’m here to tell you: HAVE NO FEAR.

Don’t let those 60,000 daily thoughts drag you into anxiety or overwhelm.

Instead, nurture your mind like a flower, and you will return to your natural state: FEARLESS.

Speaking of fearless... from August onwards, all Mindful Moments newsletters will become paid

because you pay attention to what you pay for.

When you become a paid subscriber, you're not just supporting my journey—you’re committing to your own.

Inside this space, we’re not chasing quick fixes, but building REAL, lasting change that brings you back home to your courageous, calm, and authentic self.

When you become a paid subscriber, so much awaits you, including:

access to all archive posts, including juicy collabs from all Well-Being Wednesdays

access to your inner child that helps you heal

access to your inner courage that helps you exchange fear for faith

access to your inner love that serves as a fountain for abundance in your life to call in all the wealth, health, and joy you DESERVE!

You DESERVE to be YOU, so subscribe and become that child-like, courageous state where nobody or nothing can shake your foundation of self-love and self-acceptance.

THAT is what I do: I am now making my dreams come true.

It is nothing new.

I have always followed my heart.

I know it is now an art.

Many people follow the rhythm of society’s structure laid out for them.

But not me.

And not you. Not anymore.

Don’t be a slave to society, but be brave enough to rebel and radiate in your courage.

You will not only be investing in your REAL sustainable growth, but you will also be supporting me on my new adventure to Costa Rica.

This month in Mindful Moments, our motto is: Connection/Community/Friendship

→ AKA the forms of togetherness that truly hold us.

Connection comes in many forms— it isn’t just about others.

It starts with self-love. The kind where you fully show up for yourself, and when you do, you create real space for healthy, honest connections with others.

I’m a firm believer that togetherness may be the missing key to our global loneliness epidemic.

Let’s be real: majority of people feel shit daily.

Disconnected. Drained. Discouraged.

This disconnection manifests itself in burnout, chronic pain, anxiety…

SO, let me ask you this:

Are you truly connecting with yourself and with others?

Not just a small-talk kinda thing, but safe spaces within your family, friends, community, that you can go to depending on what you’re going through?

The kind where you feel seen, heard, and held… no matter what season you are in.

It’s the reason I started my passion project: building an online community for deep feelers, creatives, and healing hearts.

People like YOU — actively navigating life, growth, and expansion.

Community is something I was missing when I was numb to the world…

From solo hustle to soul tribe

There was a time I thought I could take on the world. Freshly self-employed as a freelance writer, yoga teacher, and well-being coach.

If you are reading this as a fellow entrepreneur, there is NO such thing as “solopreneur”. Even here on Substack. You NEED others. We rise together.

It is a BIG lesson I have learned: entrepreneurship is not a solo game.

You gotta find your people in all your ways, hobbies, and paths in life.

WE are human beings, NOT human doings.

We must be with ourselves and others. Didn’t Corona teach you that?

SO I was self-employed and isolated back in 2020 pre-breakdown, not navigating my grief or heartbreak but hustlinggggggggg…

Until it got too much.

So now I am co-creating with people who reflect my truth to me.

I am so grateful to have found

and

on Substack earlier this year, both feeling the same about my community’s mission to help others heal.

Today, I share 3 powerful forms of connection that are transforming my life and can support yours:

1. The power of sharing

I’ve accepted my dream job offer to work in the jungle and on the beach at a Waldorf kindergarten in Costa Rica by mid-August…

Yes, in 5 weeks.

I manifested this. And no, I’m not stressed. I’m EXCITED.

I got the question a few times last week:

“Aren’t you stressed out?” And I’m like, huh, why would I be? Sure, a lot is happening, but EXCITEMENT is my focus more than anything.

Through my recent breakup and breakthrough, I’ve learned how to prioritise myself.

I trusted God and my infinite intelligence to lead me, and I landed where my soul has been dreaming of since I was 18.

I didn’t share with my sister or mother until only the other week because I knew they’d react out of fear…

Instead, I shared in a space where I felt safe: my Healing Hearts Hub community.

Their encouragement reminded me of my resilience. My courage. My WHY.

There’s power in sharing. But not oversharing.

Some people just… don’t care. And that’s okay.

You get to choose who you share your good news with.

Some people can’t celebrate you because they’re stuck in comparison or judgment.

That’s not your burden to carry.

On the other hand, I am not the biggest fan of my current colleagues— they have never asked me how my studies have been these past 3 years or literally, how I am…

I was shook too.

But some people just don’t give a shit and that is okay. It has made me tougher and also taught me not to overshare!

So now I am moving, and they asked me to say “abroad” with no other info.

They got all nosey in my business during my break-up and didn’t come to me directly to say sorry or ask how I am, but rather bitched behind my back.

So this time I thought, I don’t need to share my good life with them!

There is a balance in sharing from your heart to the ones who matter and will celebrate you, and not sharing with people who are jealous of you, hence cannot celebrate you.

Have you figured out this balance yet?

2. As you have your seasons, so do friendships

A big topic in our community coaching cohort yesterday was letting certain friendships fade away… It hit home. Quite literally.

I can relate to this on a deep level, as I have lived away from my home country, the UK, since 2018 after graduating and before that, 2011, after my high school to move to Germany for 2 years.

Most of my friendships have been long-distance. Some have faded. Some have deepened.

Some just… fizzled. No drama. No fault. Just life.

And that’s okay, too.

It’s not personal—it’s just evolution.

So I ask you:

Are you holding on to friendships that no longer support your soul?

Back then, my best friend who died (and a BIG reason why I am here as a passion-led mentor and healer) would write me letters.

I would loooooove writing letter updates to each other.

Anyway, last night it was so interesting to hear different perspectives and how many of us struggle with this “taking things personal” or the guilt we carry from not nurturing a certain friendship that just sizzled out with nobody responsible for it.

It is like that: we all have life phases, we all change and grow, so it is only natural for certain connections to also change with time or fade away.

Do you struggle with this in friendship? I would love to know.

The biggest tip is: don’t take things personally and be more accommodating to the fact that we all have life to tackle and figure out while trying to navigate and maintain friendships. It is hard.

3. Why is community is SO important

Community is the fastest route through rapid change.

Community is the reason I am here to help you feel, deal, and heal.

Sure, you can do therapy. Have friends. Family.

But a community that sees who you are NOW, not who you used to be?

That’s magic.

That’s what we build in the Healing Hearts Hub.

We journal intentions.

We coach.

We share soul-to-soul.

We grow together.

And most of all, we feel safe.

Through vulnerability, we invite connection.

Through connection, we build confidence.

And through confidence, we reclaim our courage.

Many people carry these identities of ours still around.

Ones that we may have left behind, but they still have it in their mind.

Do you feel this?

Join us in Healing Hearts Hub— read more below about how it can be the key to your peace, happiness, and feeling free.

Here we are deep in reflection and sharing. I lead us with prompts in our journaling workshops and coaching cohorts.

Ready to step out of “comfort” and into conscious creation?

Yesterday, and at every start of the month, we gather for a coaching cohort focusing specifically on our motto (same from here!) to reflect and set intentions.

It was a relishing hour of reflection, and I felt so grateful to be building this.

I have been a leader, a teacher, and a nurturer of so many groups of people over the last decade, and the thing I most love is to create a safe space to be:

VULNERABLE.

Through vulnerability, we invite reciprocation and relatability.

As one of our members said, it is through opening up that we feel safe to share and connect with the other person on a deeper level.

Claim your first month free in Healing Hearts Hub now.

Come join our monthly Healing Hearts Hub where we build sustainable, soul-led habits together.

Whether you’re:

Feeling disconnected and craving deeper friendships

Feeling misunderstood or stuck in your healing

Going through big life shifts (hello, Costa Rica!)

Or just ready to reclaim your calm…

This is your space.

We’re also building a shared creator corner for writers and artists to connect and support each other.

Your first month is free—because you deserve to feel supported now.

Remember:

You are not your fear. You are not your doubt. You are not your past.

You are courageous. You are calm. You are HOME within yourself.

Let’s rise together.

With love and fire,

Grace

PS. If you don’t wanna heal with others, I get it. There is a season for everything, and healing also includes a lot of inner work, so I have a Healing EJournal for you to learn how to feel, deal, and heal.

Thanks to

for the selfie! So happy you are enjoying the colouring in and healing.