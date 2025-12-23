You hear it all the time:

take time for yourself, cocoon mode, inner work…

whatever we wanna label it as, what it means to go within is personal, unique, everchanging…

But why is it so important?

The other day riding my quad to the grocery store, I heard a woman say something I've heard a few times here in Costa Rica:

“I'm in my cocoon phase”

Made me laugh within, as if it is an indirect notion of “sorry, can't chill with you right now”

(Yes, I've used solitude as an excuse to not meet up with people and that's absolutely fine btw.)

You see, I've always thrived off solitude and connection.

Both are what makes my life so vibrant and now knowing that psychology has finally come up with the term

“otrivert”

Makes my soul sing.

That's me: I thrive with others and in solitary.

I've always listened to my intuition, knowing if I'd love to go for a karaoke and drink or read a good book and get an early night.

The mix makes life better, right?

What do you consider yourself to be? Extrovert, introvert or otrivert? I'd love to know.

Comment below.

So why is this “inner work” so necessary?

What does it even mean?

Here's a poem to summarise the sweet solitude that enabled me to work through my break-up, shadows, and move across the 🌎 alone earlier this year after only 4 months.

→ time is only a concept, so don't ever hold yourself back that you've haven't healed “enough” yet.

There's no better time than now.

So many distractions, not enough concentration

Go within, they say

Do the inner work, it forges your way

But what if it's a mix of going within and outside play?

What if inner work needs you to show up daily with others to show you your shadows so you can move on, and work through them?

Take a step back to hang in the hammock.

Then a step forward to hang out with people and have deep conversations.

There you go, your higher vibrations.

Journaling every morning

Time to write, move, and pray.

Then time to get out and play.

Working with kids has been my biggest healer

Allowing myself to be present and curious in every moment.

Isn't that what we all crave?

Our inner child needs space to laugh, love, and light up.

So what if taking time to do inner work isn't just a retreat, a few months or years of hideaway, but a configuration of daily practice?

A balance between both worlds with community and solitary.

A dance with discipline and singing in the kitchen.

Singing in the shower to singing solo in karaoke.

Trying out a new class of boxing to writing down the anger it revived within.

Walking on the beach and noticing the people and palm trees without any added extra fees.

Realizing your worth was always there, it's just societys conditioning that didn't want you to care.

Taking care in becoming aware,

Speaking up or staying silent.

The inner work happens every minute of the day.

Not just in your 10 minute morning meditations, but in your daily check-ins and the way you speak to yourself.

So before you set your goals for next year, draw near.

How do you speak with yourself?

What do you fear?

Let go, look within.

What do you crave?

There's a new road to pave.

Ask more, listen more, and be in silence.

Loneliness doesn't exist when you enjoy your own company.

