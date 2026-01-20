Hey friend,

Many people say “I manifested it” or, when advising others on their desires, say “manifest it”, but wtf does that mean?

Wanna know the secret that is holding you back?

Let me spill the tea, sis.

As I sip my lavender and camomile tea while jamming to good beats in my new place, I feel the creative flow flood in, so get comfy and get ready!

The other day, I mentioned manifestation to my friend, who helped me find this new place I just moved into yesterday.

— Update: I successfully moved all I own on two quads! Pretty proud ngl!

When you live with less, you make space for more.

More love, more abundance, more connection, more opportunities, more adventure…

So yeah, I naturally found this place with my friend while we went next door to the woman who she gets cheese from so cute right.

Just so happened that this house was empty, as if calling my creative soul to feel whole…

I remember walking in the front door and the turquoise coloured kitchen with an island lit up my heart (legit just like I visualised).

I realised not everyone knows “how to” just manifest when she looked at me and said,

“What does that even mean?”

In that moment, I recalled a girl two years ago back in Germany, at a teacher training, talking to me about manifestation.

At that time, I'd only heard of the word, but never “actively” researched or radiated the manifesting energy (or so I thought, because we are all subconsciously creating our realities, it is CRAZY).

She then says to me how she is close to giving up after:

reading many books about manifestation

exactly manifesting her “dream” husband and house

But nothing was forming in her reality.

I was curious, and my intuition nudged me:

I knew right away WHY she hadnt manifested all she desired…

She was too attached.

Are you attached to all that is around you more than what is within you?

As I sit here in my new place, I soak in solitude and just realised while making dinner: this is the first time properly living alone in a big space for more grace (the last five months settling into Costa Rica dont count 100% because I was living next to a household haha).

As I sit here and notice the notion of detachment is (one of) the crucial factors to forming your reality as you desire *in essence, THAT is what manifestation is:

Cultivating your creative power to make your dreams come true in your reality.

So it feels good to be free.

To be me.

And know all is coming my way because it is already done.

THIS is the manifesting energy that arrives when you acknowledge your WORTH.

No, it isnt about bigging up the ego ugh I hate that and also what held me back from earning big monez and being my powerful self the last years

It is about bigging up the LOVE YOU ARE MADE OF and embodying all you are.

Sooooooooooooooo…

Sure, I just gave you a good recipe above for what the miracles of manifestation are made of, but putting them into practice is where I come in and remind you.

As I have said, Mindful Moments is having a revamp, and I have decided to keep my newsletter free, but provide this space as a place for me to share from my heart to yours.

What will be paid for are the digital products on their way…

They are what will solidify your manifestation and dissolve time:

I moved to Costa Rica 4 months after a breakup,

1 month after graduating as a kindergarten teacher, to land my own first class nestled in the paradise of the jungle and beach

And the rest that followed… because when you start, you keep flowing and going with so much ease, grace, and trust!

So before you get crazy attached to that dream house or husband, know that it is done.

Connect with trust and your divine being that deserves everything.

With gratitude

Grace