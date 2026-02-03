Hey sunshine seeker,

Monday hits hard, right? Just like that, you anticipate what next weekend holds…

Your relaxed state of mind is already racing, body reacting: your neck getting stiff again, or your shoulderache returning.

Not to mention the lower back ache.

The majority of us keep plodding on and “Look forward to the weekend” even on a Monday, as the week begins…

But what a blessing that you are here. Living. Being. Thriving.

Here is how to let go and rest to manifest:

The wind in Costa Rica has hit hard.

Extreme weather suits the intensity of life.

Alone in my new place, I couldn’t sleep because of the 40km winds…

As I lay there facing some fear, I decided to draw near.

Instead, gave thanks to God for a stable roof over my head and prayed for those less fortunate than I.

I choose faith over fear time and time again.

The constant flow of letting go…

Last week, my landlady told me she won’t return my deposit.

I saw the message and rolled my eyes.

A moment later, I decided not to reply and let it go.

I thought: Money flows to me effortlessly. I am abundant.

Today, I check my phone after teaching sunset yoga with a message from her:

“What are your bank details?”

I laugh.

I let it go, knowing I dont let people or things ruin my flow.

Within that space, I know I dont chase, but I attract with grace.

The art of flow, no force. Grace, not grind.

Detachment is a big part of manifestation and getting what you want.

But so is rest.

Resting in your power, your peace, your presence.

It is the kind of rest that knows you are already successful and worthy of all you desire.

Rest takes on many forms, right?

Many people think they dont have “time to rest”, but what if I told you that it is the missing key to what you desire to manifest?

As my new business plan realigns with the power of befriending rest, I am here to remind you:

Rest is not a reward.

Rest is not “just” for the weekend.

Rest is a staple foundation to manifestation.

Rest is a daily act of love, reminding you of your worth: rising in the silence and radiating in your essence.

I hear you: when you rest, you feel guilty or your mind starts to race.

But you gotta slow down your pace…

Why live in the future or past when now is all we have?

Ye yeee, heard this before, but how do you put it into practice? I GOTCHA!

In the next weeks, I share what I have been quietly creating, feeling, embodying…

to remind you how to:

Rest to be your best

That is the guide I am working on that will bring you

The nervous system reset your body craves

The clarity your mind needs to manifest with ease and grace.

For now, I invite you to ask yourself how you rest during the week.

For example, siestas are a BIG part of my daily life.

Ever since I was 18 and moved away for the first time to Spain, they soon became a staple part of my life to fully thrive and feel alive (rather than half awake!)

My colleague told me today how she used to take a 15-minute nap during her 1-hour lunch break in her old job.

I thought “wow, we can make anything happen if we choose to prioritise our health”.

So even if you dont have “enough time”, you still have time to scroll on social media…

What if this week you took those 15 mins instead to rest your mind?

I would love to hear how you get on with it.

Or what about another form of rest? Share below what your daily rest looks like.

You are worthy of rest,

And only then can you show up as your best.

With gratitude

Grace

PS: As the wind held me inside yesterday, it was perfect for the full moon motions. My rest looked like this: