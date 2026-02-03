Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl-Her Joyful Life's avatar
Cheryl-Her Joyful Life
21h

I love this! Its so true. I love hearing how youre thriving in Costa Rica in a totally different way than you did before.

My daily rest consists of lying down for 30 minutes, with my cat on my chest, and just focusing on her purrs and my breathing. Sometimes I doze off, sometimes I dont. But either way, I reset and recharge.

TK Rok's avatar
TK Rok
16h

It’s sad that guilt free rest has become so rare in work culture. But your writing is a hopeful reminder that it’s not just okay, but necessary.

