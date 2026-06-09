Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Kate Smedley's avatar
Kate Smedley
2d

Finding connection with what matters when you have to. I love all of this Grace, it's just what I needed to hear today. ❤️🙏I hope you have running water again now.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Leisa Martin's avatar
Leisa Martin
2d

So much truth in this article! Loved it! ❤️

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