Sat on my sofa with the rain still drizzling, breeze tickling my feet and candle by my side.

It's been more than 24 hours with no running water or electricity where I am in Costa Rica. Ok, so wifi is back but I kinda want it to go again… I was comfortable in my reading bubble and 🌎.

Instead of losing my mind, I found peace in mind

❤️, soul and spirit.

Today, I'll remind you how to return within🌻

You fear the dark?

You fear being alone?

You fear the thunderstorm?

More than anything, you fear being alone with your thoughts and no distractions?

Sure, majority stuck to screens more than socializing these days.

But fear heightens BECAUSE you're blocking your intuition and spirit with so much damn noise.

News drop: you don't fear anything.

You are only born with two fears(!!!). Go read my newly revised best-selling self-help book Chill Out and Cheer Up to find out what they are and how to rewire your brain.

Nor do you have to fear yourself.

Love is the answer.

Return to now.

When we return to love in the here and now, then we remember our power and peace.

When we practice this daily, every moment, we attract what we are:

More than enough!!!!

I've recently let someone new into my home and ❤️

It's been terrifying but exhilarating at the same time.

Do you believe in synchronities or coincidences?

I do.

This was one.

We met at the start of my landing here in CR.

post-ecstatic dance (our first one too) we hit it off like a 🏠 on 🔥 (that's what they say hey)

Then we didn't meet up again.

Timing wasn't right.

We had our inner-work to do (at least I can say that about myself).

Nearly 9 months down the line and I saw him on my Instagram. Ooh, “could message him…” I thought…

In that moment, he popped up.

Beat me to it.

We met up.

And from there it's history ;) ahahaha no.

But meanwhile I connected so well with a guy in Mexico City. He is translating my self-help book into spanish. He loves my writing. We connected on deep conversations and eye contact.

But there's distance. I told him. He respected me so much and wrote a beautiful poem about silence…

Point is:

the ❤️ wants to do what's right

The body wants to feel safe and held

The mind wants to control what feels good

Then theres the spirit that craves alignment

Your gut and intuition is always speaking to you:

So LISTEN.

that's it. When you listen, love is everywhere…

When you choose yourself, everything and everyone chooses you!!!

I moved across the 🌎 alone and priprtised myself like never before the past year that it's now my time to receive like a 👑.

It's your time too,

Always has been.

You just have to remember ther power in choosing yourself:

you inspire others to and your light shines bright!!!!

Start small, think big.

This magnetic energy is waiting for you:

Speak your desires out loud.

Spark it up again.

I dare you.

Life is waiting.

Love is waiting.

Wealth is waiting.

All your dreams too.

🌻 Chill Out and Cheer Up: the 5 years later revised edition written from paradise is now available:

“A warm and encouraging read that combines practical advice with genuine compassion, helping readers find more calm, confidence, and joy in everyday life.”

With gratitude

Grace