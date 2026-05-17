Dear friend,

I am writing this with the sound of birds outside restoring me daily.

I live by the water in Costa Rica. I don’t think it’s an accident.

I ended up here because some part of me knew I needed to be reminded — daily, unavoidably, beautifully — of something I kept forgetting.

That I am not separate from nature.

Waves allow me to come and go.

Allow each emotion to flow.

THAT is your problem:

No ease, rest, or flow.

Nature reminds us… of our nature.

The majority of people live in RUSH RUSH culture. You too?

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Feel it in your shoulders since the moment you wake up?

The way they are tense from the get-go.

You have forgotten to LET GO!

What if you look around?

Reconnect to relax.

We live in a world that has pulled us so far indoors — into screens, into schedules, into the relentless hum of productivity — that we have forgotten something our bodies have always known.

Nature heals

Not metaphorically. Not spiritually only.

Literally, physiologically, measurably.

Even a ten-minute walk makes you feel better!!

Me getting outside for fifteen minutes away from screaming kids and heightened energy.Feeling my feet in the sand and water. Wow, it helps a ton. Every time.

Twenty minutes outside reduces cortisol (the stress hormone) in adults and children.

I mention in detail in my book about the Japanese use of forest bathing, shinrin-yoku.

The research behind it is extraordinary.

Majority of my readers Loved this chapter the most…

Because nature is our TRUE NATURE!

Immunity improves. Anxiety drops. Focus returns.

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Your child doesn’t need more. They need a puddle. A patch of grass. A bug to crouch beside for ten minutes while you resist the urge to hurry them along.

And so do you.

“Nature nurtures us every day without us even realising. Nature is always there for you — because nature never says no.” — Chill Out and Cheer Up

Nature never says no. I love that so much.

Because we say no constantly. To rest. To slowness. To ourselves.

And nature just stays. Keeps offering. Keeps showing up.

Keeps being exactly what it is without apology.

What would it feel like to live like that?

I watch the children in my class look outside our classroom window and exhale in a way they don’t exhale anywhere else.

Something in them settles. Something remembers.

They are not learning to connect with nature.

They remember that they never left it.

We are just doing the same.

🌿 Today’s tiny shift from the book:

Step outside today. Even for two minutes.

Feel the ground under your feet. Look up at the sky. Let the air touch your face. HUG A TREE! I provide a tree meditation in my book.

You don’t need a plan. You don’t need a destination. You need to remember that you are part of something much larger and much older than your to-do list.

That’s not nothing. That’s everything.

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Tomorrow, something shifts in these letters.

We are in the final stretch, and I have something special to share with you. 🌱

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With love, Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace