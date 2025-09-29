The beach was empty. Hitchhiking got us there, but we were stranded with no phone signal, crocodiles nearby, and a drunk lifeguard warning us to “leave before 5 pm because then I’m not responsible for you.” My two companions panicked. I didn’t. I kept repeating, “All is working out for us.” And you know what? It did.

This is REAL trust in your natural state of courage.

And it is possible for you: I am here to remind you to return to your childlike, brave state so you can make your dreams true and do the things that scare you.

After the umpteenth time repeating “all is working out for us”, my companions laughed and said:

“You’re incredible! We need you as a voice message constantly when worry arises.”

That’s exactly what I offer and how Async Coaching works:

It’s your voice of reassurance in your pocket when you’re too much in your head.

It’s coaching on the go—for those moments when you don’t know.

You send me a voice note, I reply to remind you and set you free.

Imagine reset in your pocket.

Here’s what you’ll gain when you work with me:

Unshakable confidence – when fear strikes, you’ll have a steady voice reminding you to trust. Peace under pressure – instead of spiralling, you’ll learn to ground yourself and move forward with clarity. Aligned action – no more waiting for the “perfect moment,” you’ll build habits that actually stick inside my Healing Hearts Hub community.

I only have 3 spaces for October (as a full-time kindergarten teacher right now here, my time is limited, but my energy is overloaded with inspiration!!!!)

Imagine receiving VMs from the sea with the waves in the background…

I have coached hundreds of people over the past

Oh, and here’s me in my new classroom:)

If you’re ready to re-open your door to confidence, calm, and realignment—

If you want to feel less lonely and sustain momentum in your life with healthy habits, join us in Healing Hearts Hub:

Join a supportive community with more cheerleaders by your side.

A safe space to feel, deal, and heal!!

We do daily check-ins to realign you with your courage

Make your daily life flow more easily, so you don’t have to suffer anymore,

gain encouragement and positive energy from others’ support and perspectives

Healing is better, together:

summarises Async coaching perfectly: how it suits our on-the-go lives with no time for 1-hour calls, but always for a 3-minute voice message amidst panic.

So today, my hitchhiking story will remind you:

How to break the cycle of fear when things feel out of control

The grounding phrase I used on that crocodile-filled beach (and why it works anywhere)

Why timely reminders are more effective than waiting for the “next session”

Sometimes, all it takes is one calm voice to bring you back to trust.

What if you didn’t listen to your fear, so it stopped controlling your life?

What if you did the things you thought were crazy, but made you feel alive?

I am here to *remind you that your natural state is courage.

The more you nurture doing things that make you feel scared, the easier it gets.

Today, I share how you can get there.

Yesterday I was the one who “put my thumb out” and hitchhiked to a beautiful beach.

Despite my two companions fearing the “what ifs” many times, I stood tall (my first giraffe tattoo, hehe) and told them we would get to this beach.

We did.

They laughed at my persistent optimism, keeping them in tune with trusting the process…

We waited for an hour for the bus.

The night before, due to the storm, the one road here was blocked by a tree.

We only found this out when a couple finally shared after we waited with sweaty faces and hopeful faces.

Then my two companions got scared.

“What do we do?” “How do we get there?”

The questions started flooding, and I didn’t lean into them.

→ When we question, we get back into our heads and forget that our heart knows best.

But it doesn’t just switch like that, I get it.

Like everything, it is a practice.

Like anything you want to be good at, you gotta dedicate yourself.

Their “what ifs” and “hows” didn’t let me get back into my head, but made my mission of manifestation and trust stronger.

I don’t soak in other’s anxiety, but I let it fuel my optimism.

There is a strategy behind it that many people forget in our on-the-go lives.

So now you know to stop questioning, the next part will show oyu how to reconnect to the intuition within you that knows everything (sounds crazy, but true).

Here’s what happened next and how I stayed calm during the lifegaurd scaring us.

“Put your thumb out, Grace”

I laughed hysterically and asked, “Why me?”

My two companions said, “Because you’re the confident one”

So I did.

Ten minutes later, two older Costa Rican men stopped and asked, “Where to?”

We hopped in.

Sure, in that moment, my fear whispered, “Are you sure?”

I ignored it and read their energy in their genuine eyes and smiles.

When you have travelled, met people all around the world, and are an empath, well, let’s just say you can read people’s energy.

So they ended up driving us all the way to the beach…

The path would’ve taken us easily an hour to walk to the beach, where the bus would’ve let us out!!!

I exclaimed,

“SEE, girls: everything works out for the better”.

As we got to the beach, there was nobody in sight.

The fear crept in again for my companions as we knew how far away we were now.

Then the drunken lifeguard came up to us at the car with the men and spoke out of his fear:

“Look, you guys, you can only be here until 5 pm and after that, I am not responsible for your lives. It is really dangerous here at the moment with the rainy season, and there are crocodiles too. There is no signal here, so you'd better tell these men to pick you up or sort a life out”

Just like that, the girls soaked in his anxiety.

I saw it in their eyes.

I heard it in their voices.

But not me, not anymore.

In that moment, the two friendly men said they could return and pick us up.

I said yes, please!!!!

As they drove off, my two companions were captured with fear again.

We don’t have any signal, so what if…

I looked at my phone with no signal and the beach with nobody to be seen…

For a second, I thought “hmmmm…”

But then my spirit of trust returned that “all will be ok”.

I don’t even let the “what ifs” or questions rule my life and the moment you do this too, you return to your foundation of knowing all is within you.

So I told the girls to step into the water and breathe with me.

We got back to our bodies and hearts, soaking in the sunshine, feeling safe.

THAT is the secret:

To get out your head, you must return to your heart through the breath.

When you let your head rule your life, then you are on autopilot with fear running the show.

When you let your heart lead your way, then everything turns out more than okay.

You start to get messages and LISTEN to your intuition (who knows all!).

“You’re incredible”, my companion said to me and laughed, saying

“I need you as a constant voice message whenever I am worried”😂

That is when I thought:

THAT is why I offer Async coaching, where I am your coach on the go.

Ever in your head and can’t get out?

Ever then send a voice message to a friend with your podcast summary of worry?

Well, imagine voice messaging your mentor with those thoughts to realign you with reassurance that all is happening for you?

I get you back to your heart.

I remind you that life is a piece of art.

All can work out for you if you choose to think so.

I’m the voice of grace, always reassuring!!

Want a coach on the go that’s your voice of confidence, calm and confidence?

You don’t need to give in to fear, even when surrounded by it, but you can choose grounded peace and ease.

So yesterday’s hitchhike to a new beach reminded me once again, life is best when you trust✨everything is working FOR YOU!✨

Wanna approach this way of life and enjoy the flow instead of going against it?

Join me in the Healing Hearts Hub community, where we grow together.

Ready to have a voice of reassurance in your pocket? Then message me:

I am here to remind you that you deserve it all 👏🏻

With gratitude

Grace