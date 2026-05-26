Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Mahmoud Owies's avatar
Mahmoud Owies
1d

You are so good as usual! Thank you, Grace!!

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
1d

Grace, this moved me because you hold joy here as something deeply earned, not shallow or accidental. The contrast between tears once shaped by despair and tears now shaped by awe gives this reflection unusual tenderness, because it honors how healing can slowly become visible in places that once only carried survival. I also loved how the children and even the volunteers becoming “little boys” again reinforced your deeper point: play, wonder, and the inner child are not lost, only often buried beneath pressure, fear, and adulthood. Thank you for writing with such honesty, hope, and lived grace; this feels like both testimony and invitation.

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