Are you carrying pressure that isn't yours to hold? Let's explore how pressure can also be a signal for you to return to peace with the chaos theory and real-life challenges in the jungle 🌴 🥥

Today didn't start the way I planned.

My legs were itchy again… a recurring thing that I normally breathe through, make breakfast, sing my way past, and get on with it.

But this morning, it escalated.

Tears, pain, and a slight panic attack.

The kind that reminds you your body is speaking, even when you don't want to listen.

I made chamomile tea. I looked at myself honestly.

I was not in a fit state to go and teach kindergarten.

So I went to the emergency clinic instead.

Paid $80 for the doctor to tell me he wasn't sure, prescribed antihistamines, and suggested tests. "Well, this is the jungle," I told him. He smiled.

Sure, life out here is like a dream, but paradise also comes with a price plus its battles.

I came home. Made breakfast.

Noticed how exhuasted I was, so went to bed and completely crashed for three hours.

I woke up with swollen eyes and low energy.

You know what? I let that be okay.

Mamas, I know you know this feeling.

The morning that derails before it's even started.

The body that's trying to tell you something while you're trying to hold everything together.

The moment you realise you cannot pour from an empty cup — and yet the guilt of stopping, even for a day, is its own kind of pressure.

That pressure is real.

It's the reason I'm writing this newsletter.

It's also the first chapter of my self-help book — now in its second revised edition, coming soon, stay tuned 🌻📖 — is called Pressure.

So here's my first love letter from my book:

Pressure is real

It rings truer now than when I first wrote it.

Whether you're managing jungle life in Costa Rica, school runs in the city, or the invisible load of being everything to everyone, the pressure doesn't announce itself politely.

It creeps in until your body forces the conversation.

Recently, jungle life has been hitting me all at once. Last week, the kids from my Monday nature walk came home covered in tick bites — a first for all of us.

My body is reacting to things I can't fully explain.

My energy is lower than usual.

Yet I keep showing up — maybe not perfectly, but I keep showing up.

That is the work.

Detachment is the power:

Here's what I've been sitting with: chaos theory.

I met an Iranian guy at a hostel around the corner this weekend — Buena Vida, two friends' place with a pool and great energy — over tacos and a very necessary margarita.

He introduced me to chaos theory, and honestly? It helped.

In simple terms, chaos theory says that small things — a butterfly flapping its wings — can set off massive, unpredictable outcomes.

Systems look random, but underneath, there's always a pattern.

The chaos is not the absence of order. It's the transition between order and something new.

Sound familiar?

That's motherhood.

That's healing.

That's life.

That's the moment your whole morning falls apart, and somehow, by afternoon, you're okay again.

You are not broken when things feel chaotic.

You are in transition.

So how do I get from pressure back to peace?

For me, it's what I call "I reach relief"

It is the understanding that relief is not something that happens to you. You reach it.

Not through control, but through releasing control.

Through the flow. 🌊

Yes, I remind everyone and myself to "go with the flow"... my assistant teacher and I now say "vamos fluyendo" when challenges arise!!

Living by the sea for the first time is making this so clear to me.

The waves don't apologise for their intensity. They don't hold back their ease either.

They just come and go, come and go.

That rhythm is the reminder.

This weekend, when the pressure of Amazon KDP formatting was refusing to let me publish my book cover (dimensions — why?!), I closed the laptop.

Had a siesta (I swear by them, they make everything better), then walked around the corner, got in the hammock, shared tacos with strangers who became friends, and let myself be restored.

The socialising helped.

The letting go helped.

The margarita helped!

Monday morning came, and I was ready again, but then?

The itchy legs, swollen eyes, low energy, and all.

1) Noticing the pressure is the first step.

2) Admitting it is the brave one.

3) Moving through it? That's the miracle.

Read my last newsletter on why [detachment is your superpower] as it ties right into this.

This month's mental health tip (It's Mental Health Awareness Month 💛)

One of the biggest reasons I ended up in a mental health clinic for six months was pressure.

The pressure to keep up — as a solopreneur, yoga teacher, English teacher, wellbeing coach, and freelance writer in Berlin — while forgetting to put myself in the equation.

I thought stopping meant failing. I was wrong.

This month's tip: notice the pressure before it notices you.

Where in your body do you feel it? Your jaw? Your shoulders? Your chest? Your skin? Start there.

Name it. Then — and this is the key — do one small thing to release it. A siesta. A tea. A hammock. A truth told to a friend.

You don't have to fix it all today.

You just have to notice it and move.

Like, actually MOVE your body. I like to shake, tap, do Qigong and Yoga to reset and restore myself... how about you?

How do you get out of pressure and back into peace? Share below — let's help each other out. 💛

The second edition of my self-help book is coming soon, this time with a parent handbook alongside it — on how to rewire pressure into peace. Stay tuned.

Take care of yourself first,

With love and gratitude, Grace ✨

PS. I'm holding my first workshop here next wEEEEEK and the recording will be available to you, too 🌞