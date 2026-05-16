Dear friend,

I want to start today differently.

Before you read another word — look up from your screen for a moment.

Notice one thing around you that is quietly, ordinarily beautiful.

A patch of light. The sound of your child breathing. The breeze or sunglight on your skin. The warmth of whatever you’re drinking. The fact that you are here, reading this, means some part of you is still looking for the way back to yourself.

That. Right there. That is what today is about.

On Sunday, when writing these newsletters, a dragonfly came to visit me. She is yellow (my colour if you didnt catch on yet!). I tried to let her out and shoo her away, but she wanted to stay.

She is still here and hope she doesnt die(!), but I saw her as a sign of ALIGNMENT! I kept looking up at her and felt seen, heard, and reflected in her beauty.

Little things.

This is my favourite chapter in the book.

Not because it’s the most dramatic or the most profound, but it is the most true.

We spend so much of our lives waiting for the big next mooment…

The holiday. The achievement.

The day when everything finally falls into place, and we can exhale and say — yes. This is it. Now I can be happy.

But that day has a funny way of never quite arriving.

Because life isn’t lived in the big moments. It’s lived on Tuesday afternoons.

The school runs. The quiet kitchens. The ordinary, unremarkable, completely irreplaceable now.

“Little things make you appreciate life that little bit extra. Noticing little things is effortless — and it is one of the grandest forms of gratitude there is.”

I wrote that line years ago, and I mean it more today than I did then.

Children know this instinctively. Watch a two-year-old with a puddle. Watch a five-year-old discover a snail. They are not thinking about yesterday or tomorrow. They are completely, utterly, gloriously here.

We used to be like that, too.

And we can find our way back — not through grand gestures or elaborate practices — but through the smallest, most ordinary acts of attention.

The first sip of coffee before anyone else wakes up. A song that finds you at exactly the right moment. Your child’s hand in yours.

The way the light falls through the window of mz classroom reminds me why I chose this life.

Notice it. Let it land. Let it be enough.

Because it is.

🌿 Today’s tiny shift from the book:

At some point today — just once — stop what you are doing.

Look around. Find one small thing that is already good. Already enough. Already yours.

Don’t photograph it. Don’t share it. Just feel it.

That’s the whole practice.

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Tomorrow we will go outside. Nature is waiting. 🌿

Rest to be your best. 🌿

With love, Grace

Live with Grace | @treatyourselfwithgrace