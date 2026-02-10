There’s always gonna be something to complain about because things go wrong.

Such is life.

There’s always gonna be excuses, but it is up to you to prioritise.

It doesn’t have to be hard. Make it fun.

THAT is the difference between happy and sad people. Simple.

I am a happy-go-lucky person, but have also suffered from depression and psychosis, so I know what I am talking about. I have seen the dark, and now, five years after my mental clinic stay, I am living my dream life here to remind you:

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.

But there are issues, and I will show you ONE issue today that I see in EVERYONE (even here in paradise!) that

still find excuses

dont feel satisfied or happy with their life

arent at peace with themselves

If you are in the victim role and complaining, the little daily disturbances get you.

Not me, nor you, if you stick with me.

Nothing affects me anymore. Peoples neggy energy neither.

But that’s your problem, right?

You think you gotta get answers from others.

Or you gotta figure it all out.

Life is overwhelming.

Not enough time.

You get upset when people let you down or take comments personally (that maybe they didn’t mean at all like you think they did!!!).

Honestly? Just stop. I got ya.

You deserve inner peace, and one of the hidden ingredients that I dont see many people talking about is: rest to feel your best (stay tuned! I am working on a guide to introduce my new business aligned with this frequency).

So, shit happened last week. Literally:

In Costa Rica, you throw the toilet paper in a bin bag.

I put it outside to return home to all the toilet paper outside my gate.

How f*cking embarrassing. A load of poo-stained paper was probably there all day.

So I collect it, take a deep breath and LAUGH.

Humour is the key— it has always gotten me through anything.

Next thing, I put my washing out despite the crazy wind we’ve had here, and then forgot to bring it in.

Yes, you guessed it. The next morning, it was everywhere in the garden (which is basically dry, sandy dirt).

Again, I laugh.

To add to the mix of daily Costa Rican life, my kitchen also has ants, but you know what?

I take it all in my stride, because perfection is nothing to hide.

Perfection doesn’t exist, but even then, I am pretty close to it here in paradise.

I just wanted to remind you of this because I see so many people comparing themselves online.

Now I am living my “dream life”, I also notice that no matter where you go, where the sand is soft, the sunsets are to DIE FOR, there is also the bad side. That we cannot hide. But some people do online.

Not me. Because one of my values is honesty.

I take it all in my stride.

I let go and let God.

I release and feel peace.

It is a DAILY practice of nurturing kind words and cultivating trust.

But not everyone is committed, and THAT, my friends, is the problem.

Commitment issues 101

I love to dance with discipline.

Since getting out of the mental clinic, I am more committed than ever to keeping my mental health in check. Doing good things consistently. That is basically it.

In doing so, I am wealthy, healthy, and joyful in life.

Not to mention, living alone and not feeling lonely, but oh so lucky at 31 (even when sometimes I get sad about my ex and all the dreams we had, but I bring myself back to now).

So, Saturday mornings soon became a habit since January to write my new book.

It is part of a creative collective in a beautiful setting near me that gets my juices flowing. I mean, with this tranquil view, it is hard not get in the zone.

At this writing workshop, where we gather to write together for an hour, we also share our intentions and our results. It is beautiful.

At the end, the host shares how we could add another day in the week to share what we have written.

Someone says they tried to make a writing workshop happen, and it is hard to get people show up.

I laugh out loud and say, “HA! I am used to that”

And in that moment, I really noticed my resilience.

I explain further: “Well, as a yoga teacher for the past 8 years and moving around a lot, I am always starting from 0, marketing my classes and getting people interested, etc.”

So when I landed here and started my 6.30 am QiYoga on the beach, my disappointment was short-lived because

Even in paradise with a beautiful sunrise and EMPTY BEACH NO JOKES, not everyone “embraces the day” like me lol People find it hard to commit WHEREVER IN THE WORLD People know what is good for them, but they are “too busy” to prioritise

So this evening, for my sunset yoga on the beach, one friend turned up.

The first friend I found here: a fellow Brit.

She didn’t tell me “Oh, I might come” or “let's see”.

She messaged me: send me the location for later.

Basta.

And yes, she was the only one who turned up, but it felt so good practising with her.

I felt her presence.

She said to me, “ugh people have commitment issues here! They dont say yes or no, but it’s like a game because they dont know what they want”

And it hit me:

If I am committed, then that is enough, because I know it has a trickle effect.

Just gotta be patient and keep shining my light. I dont chase, but attract with grace.

I know soon my class will be full, but even then, it is not all about that; it is the journey, right??

So what is holding you back from being committed to your well-being?

Isn’t that the biggest privilege we even have today?

To prioritise ourselves.

Amongst the noise, you are here for bigger reasons, my dear.

I am here to remind you to draw near.

Stay tuned for the next few days/weeks when I get my business ready to share.

With gratitude and care

Grace