Yesterday, my good friend and colleague said no to something she didn’t want to do—and I was so proud of her.

She couldn’t wait to tell me, as I had reminded her not to “over” give herself, seeing her exhausted the past weeks when doing so…

She struggles to say no and prioritise herself.

Sound familiar?

As women—especially mothers—we naturally put everyone else first.

But it’s time to redefine feminine energy and remember:

When you choose yourself, everything around you chooses YOU 💖

You see, I burnt out.

As a mediator for my parents, a giver for loved ones, and a healer for clients over the last five years, I was drained emotionally, physically, and mentally.

I learnt the hard way and landed in the mental clinic five years ago.

Holding space as a yoga teacher, daughter, and girlfriend, I had forgotten to treat myself with grace.

I put others’ needs before my own.

Not now, not anymore.

So I said no to going out tonight.

Instead, I caught the sunset with a girlfriend.

I still cannot quite believe this is my life. My heart is FULL.

Riding my quad (driving for the first time in my life!) and riding with my rhythms of daily life is what freedom looks like to me. Wbu?

Being in the sea, I felt free.

But it hasn’t always been that way.

Arriving here, I had a fear of the sea.

Now I feel held. Safe. Sound.

I have no fear anymore.

I have faith in God and unshakeable trust.

What if you told yourself you are safe and sound daily?

Your body would love you more, and your problems would fade away…

You awake with more energy.

You go through your day with more presence and less hustle.

You give your best because you have healthy habits in place to give yourself space.

You know you are worthy of all the wealth and health you deserve because you already embody it. Right now. In presence.

This is how you will feel with my guide. Stay tuned.

Today and every day, I feel proud of myself.

I dont feel guilty anymore saying no to things I dont wanna do.

I speak my truth with grace and take space.

I have limited energy, and so do you.

When you prioritise your energy, you become a magnet for all that is meant for you.

Less grind. More grace.

That’s the foundation of my revamped business; I’ll be sharing it with you over the coming days.

It was born from rest.

Because when we rest, we become our best—and manifest with ease.

Sound good?

I say this as I sit here, 6 months after moving across the world alone to Costa Rica

—now my home.

In my new guide, I share how to make rest a place of power, not punishment.

How living with grace is the

to slowing down, embodying ease, and expanding in joy—

because YOU DESERVE IT ALL.

Stay tuned. Everything drops in my newsletter over the next few days.

For now, take a moment and remember: You are your true love.

It is NOT selfish.

It is SELFLESS:

Because when you truly love and accept yourself, you can be there for others in your full capacity.

So happy Valentine’s Day to me, to you, to all of us who forget that love is our highest gift to receive and give, an energy force that brings us together in harmony and can save humanity.

Who is with me?

With gratitude,

Grace