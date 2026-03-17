Sounds selfish, right?

But it's the most selfless thing you can do.

Just hear me out, because I was once you…

(Raised eyebrows thinking ugh, here we go again with one of those modern spiritual awakening attacks lol 😉)

Here's the best advice my business coach gave me back in November 2024 that kick-started me to prioritize myself and kicked my ex out the way so I could live all the dreams coming my way.

*Side-Note: your intuition knows.

You've always known.

As women, especially mothers, you're made out of magic.

But you constantly forget and demean yourself, asking '“how?” Or “am I doing my best?” or saying “you're figuring it out” When you get through so much shit and don't give yourself enough credit???

I got you.

It's the act of remembering

How to reattine to your intuition if you've had her on pause for so long and your monkey mind has been the main character 🐒

How to remember and LISTEN

I always saw these influencers traveling the 🌎 and fiery women online earning a ton with this “main character energy” like ugh wtf, wondering to myself

“hmmm isn't that the ego?”

In the meantime, I'm doing my thing knowing that I'm living my passion and purpose.

But something was missing.

I wanted my self-help book to be known.

I wanted it so badly to be a Bestseller.

Not for the fame.

Not for the fortune, as I'd tell myself (but heck yeah, I deserve all the wealth for all the worth I bring!)

I wanted it so badly to save the 🌎

And that's where I went wrong.

Out of the saving role women hone and have.

It's in our nature, right?I never cared about what people thought.

Especially online.

I posted and spoke my truth without doubting myself.

I traveled, lived in different countries, and enjoyed my life that I never got FOMO.

But I did fall into the trap of comparison.

Because I knew I wasn't living to my full potential.

Then I met my business coach in November 2024.

She reminded me of my worth.

She reminded me when asking me what my “delusion dreams” are and me responding

“Well I wanna be known but I also don't wanna be known because I'm not here in ego, but love”

She laughed.

I blushed.

She reminded me

Grace, that's not your ego. You're allowed to take space. In fact, you're here to take space.

THIS was a radical shift amongst many priceless reminders she brought me not only around money, because guess what?

It goes way deeper.

Money is neutral.

Money is a friend.

Just like any other person or energy.

It got to my root of self Worth and conditioning.

Alongside our coaching, I was studying psychology and sociology of young children getting my degree as a preschool teacher, so it was all fascinating.

The most fascinating part is to

NOT CARE, but care

Not in the “ego” way of

“look at me I'm the best” while judging everyone else,

But the “look at me, wanna join me here with more love and light to go around?”

The kind like my colleague and friend told me today:

You're sat on your lunchbreak and you don't have to be quiet or concerned about who's around you while speaking, because you are confident, calm, and clear.

THAT energy attracts.

THAT energy aligns.

THAT energy got me here:

Moving across the 🌎 alone to Costa Rica post heartbreak and studies landing my dream job, but with 1000€ savings in my bank account knowing the universe provides me with what I need and more.

Did God? Did the universe?

YES!

And more.

I'm driving for the first time in my life on a badass quad.

I've got my own house and living alone for the first time.

I'm leading women's circles while leading my kindergarten class daily with courage, calm, presence. Play, and laughter.

And That is what YOU DESERVE!

It's time to stop saying “oh that's not me” and owning your energy!!!

The Graceful Reset guide has landed for you to rest and BE your best.

When you rest, momma's, your kids can too.

When you rest, you realize you're running too much.

When you rest, you remember your worth!!!

But most importantly:

Chill Out and Cheer Up: my self-help book self-published from the mental clinic 5 years ago is being revised and revamped for it's second edition coming out in time for Mental health awareness month in May.

Stay tuned,

Stay sweet,

But speak up and don't be scared!!

With gratitude

Grace