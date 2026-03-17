Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Heléna Kurçab's avatar
Heléna Kurçab
2d

It’s 5:34 am in Madrid and I have had difficulty sleeping because of the concerns of moving to a new country on Monday (Belize) and at the same time, worrying about promoting my work and book that over the years has helped so many Spanish professionals ‘master crazy English’...but in a quiet voice through referrals that the noisy internet is now drowning out.

And..this quote hit me like a brick - “Well I wanna be known but I also don't wanna be known because I'm not here in ego, but love”

I was only speaking to a client about this 2 days ago. I pointed out that it is not easy to see my name on my book because I never wanted it to be about me but about the method.

Thank you Grace. You gave me something to really think about deeply.

If I want to help others, as is my joy, I need to allow myself to be seen and “take up space.”

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Tali Sarnetzky's avatar
Tali Sarnetzky
2d

steve Martin said: "What other people think of me is none of my business." Love what you point out here, and you are so right! Thank you for this excellent reminder. XX

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
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