Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily | Hippiness Is's avatar
Emily | Hippiness Is
1d

What a perfect poem to choose… I’m SO proud of you 💛💛

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Grace Grossmann
@mindset&mythos's avatar
@mindset&mythos
16h

Thank you for this reminder that we are celestial beings. Daily interaction with other people can make us forget our divinity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Grace Grossmann and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Grace Grossmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture