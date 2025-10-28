Dear sunshine seeker,
if only you showed up as who you are meant to be, then you would never worry.
if only you spoke your truth, you would never feel bad for saying something (or not).
if only you stopped comparing and started being, then you would do things that once scared you without a second thought.
I am here to remind you:
it is safe for you to deserve all you want.
That starts with BEING all you want to embody.
It starts with safety in your body, your mind, your soul.
Then you realise wealth, health, joy, and abundance are states of BEING,
not needing.
Only when you feel safe, worry, doubt, fear, and the rest dissipate.
Because you are not here to shrink, but to vibrate.
As I lean into this new era of my life in Costa Rica, I do things daily that would have once, upon a time, scared the heck out of me,
including saving a scorpion next to my bed and participating in my first poem slam (with a poem I wrote 8 years ago when my best friend passed away included in my bestselling self-help book).
As I read it, I reminded people of their power.
I looked into people’s eyes, lighting up with love.
It was truly a moment I will never forget, not to mention the beautiful place I was in.
Before performing, I wasn't sure which poem (out of the thousands I have haha!) to read, but this one came to me when flicking through my book, like it was meant to land in this place, in this moment in time, in front of my friends I had known for a day but felt I had known them forever already.
You will get why when I share it, but this poem made me realise:
“My older version already manifested my landing in Costa Rica 8 years ago in writing”
Words are powerful.
So, before I share my poem, reflect on this:
how are you speaking to yourself today??
What are you subconsciously planting into your reality daily?
Thoughts of worry and lack, or thoughts of gratitude and peace?
Those words define your life, your surroundings, your job, everything…
Whatever you speak or say is what will come your way.
I would love to know what your self-talk looks like.
Share below & let’s spread the power of vulnerability to help others heal.
So here’s my poem that will remind you that you are a BIG DEAL!
Why bypass what the world has to offer?
Peace, prosperity and power… that’s what you’re made of, dont you remember?
Return to who you are.
Right now.
Dont dismiss the delight of mindful moments that brighten your day or bring you a source of hope on your way.
In those moments are magic.
YOU ARE MAGIC.
Look up.
Stare inquisitively.
Listen attentively.
Smile intentionally.
Stride intently.
Love fully.
God put you here to thrive, not just be alive.
BE YOU, be FREE, be ALL you are meant to be.
Remember your competition isnt anyone but yourself.
Your laziness.
Your haziness.
Your eagerness.
Even your craziness.
Study the sky, adore the sunset colours or cloud formations that align you with higher vibrations.
YOU ARE THE SKY.
Every other freckle is the forecast.
Every breath a breeze.
Every blink a shooting star.
Look at you flying oh so far.
YOU ARE THE SEA.
Every emotion a wave.
Every other thought crashing or flowing, coming and going.
Every heartbeat a rhythm to ride.
YOU ARE THE SUN.
No need to hide.
Somedays you are scared to be seen.
Other days you fully shopw up and shine.
Every day is divine.
YOU ARE THE MOON.
Glowing and grooving.
All around you is within you, so compete against YOU and make sure to stay true.
Dont bypass what the world has to offer:
YOU HAVE A LOT TO OFFER.
In the way you show up and shine. In your kindness, your smile, your stance, and even your glance.
YOU ARE MAGIC
Whenever you start speaking to yourself with hate, then look up at nature and be reminded of YOUR TRUE NATURE: beauty.
Thanks for being here,
with gratitude
Grace
What a perfect poem to choose… I’m SO proud of you 💛💛
Thank you for this reminder that we are celestial beings. Daily interaction with other people can make us forget our divinity.