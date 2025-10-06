Arriving 7 weeks ago in Costa Rica, I knew I desired a quad. I've never driven one, nor do I even have a driver's license lol, but I knew it was meant for me. I envisioned it before moving here. People told me they are expensive. 10k at least for a new one. I didn’t let them deter me. I kept the faith. Last week, I asked my tuk-tuk driver if he knew anyone. He gave me a good deal. I said yes. The moment you trust, all things come to you. Here’s how.

With one suitcase in hand and a full heart, I felt deep trust for all coming my way.

Never did I think my desire to have a quad would come so quickly, but then again, this move happened fast, as all my friends reminded me and said, “Typical Grace!”.

Today I’m spilling the tea so you can get what you want

Ever heard of aligned action?

I took a break from lives

Then

messaged me:

So through her chakra cleansing meditations, I healed my heartbreak within a few months, making space for my long-term dream to move to Costa Rica to rise again.

Her support contributed to landing my dream job as a kindergarten teacher here and uprooting myself alone across the world to finally make my dream come true!

(I’ve wanted to live in Costa Rica since I was 18 and read a book about the happiest countries in the world.)

Meditation removes the noise and reminds you of your inner voice.

It isn’t just sitting and trying not to think.

It’s about reconnecting within to our foundation of PEACE.

With meditation, we reconnect to what is real and remember how to heal and deal.

Bettya told me an empowering story about the shift meditation brings not only to yourself, but others:

She heard a couple outside her window fighting.

SO she sat down and meditated.

Then they stopped.

Sounds crazy, I know.

BUT IT’S REAL!

When we meditate, we gravitate…

We spread peace, and that’s what we gotta do now more than ever with our war-torn world, right?

Peace is what got me here.

Peace is why I no longer fear.

Peace is the reason why I release and feel at ease.

So let’s see how you nurture peace to get what you want in 3 simple steps:

Energy

You are the energy you attract.

This got me for a while.

Like, why am I attracting the guys that aren’t ready for me?

Until one day, I realised: I wasn’t ready for me.

I thought I wasn’t enough.

I believed the words of my exes when they said to “stop being dramatic”.

Until my last relationship.

I stopped.

I took charge of my energy.

I owned my energy.

Because I remembered:

“No, I am not being dramatic, I am being real, and this is how I feel”.

After 4 years of therapy, I FOUND MY VOICE.

Nobody was going to tell me otherwise.

So when I knew my words counted, and I could speak up, everything changed.

I started to say no to things I didn’t wanna go, including the move that my ex wanted to do.

Sure, I loved him, but I loved myself more to just move to a country I didn’t want to go to for love.

The energy is LOVE.

It is our highest energy.

Sounds cringey, I know. BUT IT’S TRUE!

This energy is what I am nurturing here in Costa Rica.

I am kind, and in return, I receive kindness.

I embody the energy I believe I deserve.

I believed I deserved a good deal on a quad, so I found it… or it found me ;)

Action

You see, it is not just about being the energy and then it all “comes to you”…

The next step is to take action.

But aligned action is when you breathe and believe.

It is not about taking action to anyone and everyone, but sussing out the right people who may serve you well.

I can read people by now.

I have moved and lived a lot in the past decade, so I get when someone is being fake.

This tuk-tuk driver seemed trustworthy.

His smile, his genuine interest in me.

So I asked him if he knew anyone.

Turns out he is a mechanic too, so that was a bonus (here the mechanics seem to pull a lot of legs and ask for a lot of money!).

Trust

The final, but most important step to this manifestation is trust.

Call it faith or belief, but trust is the foundation of your vibration.

You either live in fear or in faith.

I choose to live in faith.

That means I wake up knowing all is happening for my higher good.

The moment I switched to this mindset post-break-up, well, everything just opened up to me easily.

Hence, why the quad just came to me easily.

I trust and I take aligned action with the energy that I embody.

THAT is the equation to get you back to your higher vibrationnnnnnnnnnn…

And there you have it, my sunshine seekers.

Which step is the hardest for you to take?

If this article touches home and helps you heal:

With gratitude

Grace