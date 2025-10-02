Last week, I got played, and my best friend said, “Lol Grace, only you can find the spiritual lesson out of this”

And I thought, yes, sure, I’m glad I can because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to “get over it” so quickly!

Instead, I’d be filled with guilt or dread of what I could’ve done and didn’t do.

But not you, not anymore.

I don’t need to sink into overthinking anymore.

I had fun, but that was it.

People struggle to get over lovers or partners forever, and here’s why:

Because we attach our worth to others.

That’s it. And that is what I am learning NOT to do!

So I move on and flow with my life.

But I get it: you can be stuck in your head overthinking scenarios that won’t happen.

The secret to moving on with anything or anyone:

You gotta know your worth to move on and let go.

What is this BS about knowing your worth?

I hear you.

It got me annoyed for a while when hearing people say “step into your power”

But now I get it.

It isn’t about becoming the best version of yourself, but remembering who you are:

Yes, YOU were born with power, presence, and peace.

It is about bringing it back.

*now you’ll have "bring it baaaaaack” in your head, but what a great song lol*

I work with kids daily.

So I know.

I see them fearless, confident, and bold.

They get scared sometimes about the spiders here in Costa Rica, but I get it (although I caught my first scorpion last week and didn’t let my fear overtake!)

Besides that, they live in the moment and don’t worry, but have trust.

You can, too.

Let’s bring it back:

Courage is your natural state, and I am here to *remind* you.

Imagine having this voice of reassurance in your pocket in times of need?

It’s the last quarter of the year (omg crazy, right!?) and I am not here to remind you of all that you didn’t do, but show you what you still can do:

Don’t let time defeat you, but strengthen you.

Don’t let time define you, but DRIVE you!

With my 8-week mindful async coaching (I’ll be that voice in your pocket):

You get up to 1 hour of voice messaging support each week (my replies included) with the sound of waves in the background for more relaxation ;)

Whenever fear, doubt, or overwhelm arises, you message me.

Simple.

We defeat it.

I respond with:

a fresh perspective

the spiritual lesson

a simple activity to ground you

Each week, we set a personal mantra & focus to help you release blocks and move forward with clarity.

By the end of 8 weeks, you’ll feel more centred, grounded, and confident.

Special extra: You receive a 15-minute chakra-cleansing meditation each week with

and me — the same practice that helped me manifest my move to Costa Rica quickly, quietly, and confidently.

Investment: $4k for the full 8 weeks (up to 1 hour of coaching per week).

If you’re ready to step into calm, clarity, and confidence, reply to this email.

It is time for you to remember your worth and stop overthinking.

For good.

Oh, and I only have 2 spots left.

