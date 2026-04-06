What if the thing keeping you stuck is also the thing that could set you free?

Overthinking has a way of pulling you into spirals of “what ifs” replaying moments that don’t matter and imagining futures that never come…

As a mum, it’s even louder with

endless to-do lists,

pressure to be everything for everyone,

and barely a moment to just be.

But what if you could retrain your mind to work for you instead of against you?

Finally feel calm, clear, and confident as you deserve to, making all your dreams come true.

Everything changes.

I know, I've been there.

I decided to overthink the best, and it came true.

Let me remind you how to turn overthinking into your greatest ally and gently guide yourself back to

🌞the version of you that feels grounded, radiant, and free (and how my Bestseller self-help book helps you get there)🌞

Today I'll remind you how to be aware.

And take care.

That's when the magic happens.

5 years ago, I was in the mental clinic suffering psychosis and mental breakdown after trying to commit suicide.

My overthinking got the worst of me.

So much so, my mind made me think I no longer deserved to live.

Ok, it’s Monday, so I'm not gonna go into the details(!) but it was rough.

Real-life hack: if this is you, get out. Speak up. Move your body. Observe nature. Let go. Look within. You're enough as you are.

My bestselling self-help book, Chill Out and Cheer Up, described by reviewers as a mental hygiene guide and coach in your pocket, is coming out as a second revised edition soon, so you can reconnect with what matters to feel your best.

Stay tuned. 🌻

Back to how you can overthink for the better

As a happy-go-lucky empathic healer, who always reminded everyone to see the optimistic side to life, this dark phase of my life hit me harder than ever before.

I'd lose my best friend at 21, so thought it couldn't get worse.

Anyone with mental health issues knows the destruction it causes.

I was a shell.

Empty after over-giving.

Exhausted after trying too hard.

Embarrassed after always being the strong one.

Now I'm shining like the sun, brighter than ever before. (And sweatier! Lol.)

As I write to you today from the beach in Mexico, taking a break from my kindergarten teacher life in Costa Rica, I'm full of gratitude.

My brain now works FOR me, not against me.

I realise I had to go through the darkness and another hreatbreak last year to feel fully where I am right now.

Because that's the 🗝️:

feeling fully.

Sure, you may have to overthink as a mother with an endless lost of to-dos, but what if you start to see through the lists as a privilege?

Back then, the neverending list of “figuring my life out” hit me hard.

But now, my endless list of things to do is a privilege because it's the life I live with passion.

Gratitude is the foundation to my authentic life.

Not that “list 3 things” kinda BS…

You see, gratitude isn't just a list.

It's a feeling.

You gotta embody the feeling to tame your monkey mind. 🐒

As a practitioner of yoga for over a decade, breath and movement come in handy for me.

When I feel my mind become chaotic, I catch it.

Voilá. It's a practice.

I remember all I'm grateful for and let it radiate through me with breath and movement enabling me to literally move through the negative motion.

I don't overthink anymore.

I let it go and let God.

I trust completely.

You're wasting your time overthinking.

I notice people are in their heads these days more than ever.

Especially you, as a mum, with so much to do, go to, and be.

But what if you could be free?

The moment you notice all there is…

NOW.

You trust.

You rest.

You listen.

That's when magic happens.

Affirmations have always helped me, as have gratitude, yoga, reading, writing, my faith in God etc. but now I realize that the biggest secret to taming overthinking the worst is…

Overthinking the best.

What if that dream happened?

My dream: riding my quad to work with cows as traffic 😂

What if it's already all happening for you?

This time last year, I was heartbroken.

My ex chose the American dream over me, and that's ok.

It was never my dream.

So I just had to remember mine:

Costa Rica.

A place that had spoken to my soul for over a decade, but never had been the “right time” to go.

I could've landed in the overthinking state of the “what ifs” that our future had held, but instead:

I focused on myself.

Within four months, I landed my kindergarten job after a week of graduation and moved across the 🌎 alone.

That's because I did the inner work.

That's because I decided to overthink what could happen to me "*for the best*.

It's all a decision, a fine line, between the dark and the light.

Choose light today and everyday.

Not the “positive vibes only” but the “feel everything and accept” kinda flow 🌊 🌞

I'm here to remind you to rest, so you can remember:

Your worth

Your dreams (meant to come true!)

Your wisdom

Your calm, confident, courageous self

Chill Out and Cheer Up is my ten-step guide written as a grieving 21 yet old self and now being revised by my 31 year old self much wiser, calmer, and confident.

It's coming soon, but for now, I'm chilling out and cheering up in Mexico knowing when I return to Costa Rica, I'll finish my edits with more inspo.

So what are you going to overthink today?

Share below.

Let's flow,

Grace