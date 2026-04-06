Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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James M. Dakis's avatar
James M. Dakis
Apr 10

Overthinking has been my mantra for years. I am just now learning that it is not making life better; it is making me a slave. Thank you for another reminder, Grace.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Kate Smedley's avatar
Kate Smedley
Apr 6

I'm sorry to hear you went through so much Grace. I'm grateful that you are here ❤️ I also love the idea of 'overthinking the best' and I know you don't just say these words, you live them. Thank you for the inspiration.

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