Imagine waking up with calm, confidence and clarity…

Not the kind where you reach for your journal and struggle to come up with 3 things to be grateful for, but the kind where gratitude and peace come naturally, so you attract:

wealth

health

abundance

love

You’re warmly invited to our free monthly Collective Mind Healing Meditation

Every first Wednesday of the month, Bettya and I will hold a gentle 30-minute mind-healing meditation based on I Rest in God, I Place the Future in the Hands of God, and Let Go and Let God, communicating this not only among ourselves and our loved ones, but spreading its light to the whole of humanity.

What to expect:

A 30-minute collective mind-healing session

Soft, simple, and accessible for everyone — no experience needed

A moment of stillness where we join as one mind and let our Inner Therapist or our higher Self guide the healing

When, Where & How

Every first Wednesday of the month

Time: 30 minutes

Where: Live audio meditation on Zoom

How to join: Click the invite link we’ll share in every announcement

Why now:

As 2025 draws to an end and so does the year of 9/the snake, we have been SHEDDING HELLAAALOOOOT!

You cleared space, let go, and keep doing so…

Our world, politics, and disasters are heightening, but so is our higher consciousness as ONE…

2026 is the year that momentum returns, and we all are reborn with either more fear or more love. Which one are you choosing?

We are here to reach every heart that’s ready for it.

If you are ready, reach out.

Let us heal, together.

With all our love,

Bettya and Grace

PS: Wanna know how Bettya and I met? It is WILD, and our relationship/meditations served as a big tool in my big move to Costa Rica from Germany alone with no idea what to expect, but more confident and calmer than ever…

If you’d like to join us, here is the link to our WhatsApp group:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LpN2IA9aNyL0onckoIHPz1?mode=hqrt2