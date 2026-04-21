Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Namrita Khosla's avatar
Namrita Khosla
5d

Congratulations on the revision and launch of the new edition of your book Grace!....And a digital detox sounds wonderful! Thank you for sharing this reminder to live with presence and come back to gratitude.

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2 replies by Grace Grossmann and others
Jimmy Warden's avatar
Jimmy Warden
5d

A beautiful reminder that the return to presence is often the most needed.

And, I also learned you're a teacher! Super rad.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
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