When you’re doing all the things but still feel like it’s never enough…

When you’re physically present but mentally ten steps ahead…

When even your quiet moments feel loud…

This one is for you, mama.

Six days of sweet solitude in a frantic, but peaceful writing flow reminded me of what we need.

Carry on to the end to remember what gets you out of your head!

I returned to my kindergarten classroom this morning with revived energy.

Two weeks away — a solo trip to Mexico for a friend’s wedding, followed by six days of complete digital detox.

Straight back to my paradise in Costa Rica on what I can only describe as a mad flow mission… last edits for the second revised edition of my self-help book, Chill Out and Cheer Up, with the odd quad drive, beach walk and dip!

Cacao in hand. Classroom to prepare. Heart wide open.

I was calm. Present. Most of all — grateFULL.

And then I felt it.

My assistant teacher was quieter than usual. She’s a mother, too.

I noticed it immediately, as I always do.

That particular silence isn’t peaceful, but the kind that hums with tomorrow’s worries and yesterday’s weight.

She was in her head.

I feel it with so many people these days. In fact, the majority. Mostly mothers.

The difference between my silence and theirs is this: mine holds peace.

Everyone is in their heads.

I get it. I used to live there too.

What brought me back?

Gratitude gets me grounded in the now.

Abundance reminds me I am already living everything I need.

Playfulness keeps me present… something I re-learn daily from my kindergarten class.

Which brings me to something I have been putting off for far too long…

I just came up for air of hyperaware

The past six days — no scrolling, no noise, no notifications.

OK, the odd messages, ofc… But other than that, a full digital detox while I went deep into something that needed my whole heart.

I revised, edited, and relaunched my book.

While high on inspo, fueled by coconut water, and cooled down with aircon!!

Chill Out and Cheer Up — Second Revised Edition — is officially in the world.

(Ok, in 72 hours or so… but still. Wow.)

This time, it came from a much quieter, much clearer place inside me.

This time, fueled by my first solo trip in foreveeeeeeer and high on love.

That time, I was grieving my best friend in sweet Sevilla.

Five years wiser. Five years more peaceful.

Five years further from the mental health clinic where the first edition was born — and deeper into the paradise where this one was revised.

Readers describe it as:

“An uplifting read that will leave you feeling empowered and ready to take on whatever life throws your way. I find myself returning to certain sections time and again for a boost of motivation and encouragement.”

★★★★★ Verified Purchase · United States

Here’s what those six days of silence reminded me:

We don’t need more information. We need more stillness.

We don’t need to do more. We need to feel more.

We don’t need to figure it all out. We need to breathe.

We don’t need to consume more. We need to CREATE!

You also dont need to go on these retreats or whatever, you just gotta sit there and be fully consumed by something bigger than you!

Your message, your love that enthrals you to share.

Your flow of creating that makes you hyperaware.

In ten honest steps, it’s an invitation to heal. Together.

This book was born from grief, published from a mental health clinic, and revised five years later from the other side — in paradise.

And for the mamas especially — the ones preparing lunchboxes while mentally writing tomorrow’s to-do list, the ones who give everything to everyone and forget to give anything to themselves — I also have a Parents Handbook to go alongside it.

Because playfulness, presence and peace aren’t just for our children. They’re for us too.

If you overthink, overproduce, and forget to BE — this book was written for you.

By someone who still has to remind herself of the same thing. Every. Single. Day.

You deserve to chill out and cheer up — not stress out and give up.

Stay tuned for the link. Coming very soon.

With gratitude,

Grace 🌻

P.S. If this email finds you mid-scroll, mid-spiral, or mid-overwhelm — take one breath before you do anything else. You just did something good for yourself.

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