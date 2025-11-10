Happy Monday,

Or is it?

You wake up and repeat 3 things you are grateful for, but still feel defeated.

The endless to-do lists,

things you shouldn’t or should have said, start spiralling in your head…

I get it. I’ve been there.

I didn’t feel like I was in control of my life, and the helplessness pulled me down into bed, where I didn’t want to wake up and face the day.

Depression numbed me, and I fell into the mental clinic.

5 years on, I moved across the world to Costa Rica alone after a break-up and made my dreams come true.

Because I *finally* realised how easy it is to get out of my head and INTO my heart!!

What does it even mean to listen to your heart?

I spill the tea tomorrow, sis.

For now, get up, smile in the mirror and repeat:

I can do anything I put my heart into.

Let me know how it goes– you may LAUGH and not believe a word you say, and that’s okay…

Patience is key.

Repetition works wonders, and believe it or not, you have to REMEMBER who you are that is hidden underneath all the conditioning of doubts, fears, and pressures…

Your natural state is confidence, calm, and courage.

Let us unearth it in the next 3 days.

You can do this.

with love and light,

Grace

Holistic Healer, Self-Help Writer, Yoga and Kindergarten Teacher